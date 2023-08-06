The National Defense Office and Ministry of Emergency Management Collaborate for Flood Prevention and Disaster Relief Work in Key Areas

National Defense Office and Ministry of Emergency Management Actively Combat Floods in Key Areas

Beijing, August 5th – In an effort to mitigate the impact of floods and provide timely relief to affected regions, the National Defense General Office and the Emergency Management Department held a special video conference on August 5th. The conference involved discussions with the China Meteorological Administration, the Ministry of Water Resources, and the Ministry of Natural Resources to assess the storm and flood disasters in North China and Northeast China. Additionally, the development trend of this year’s No. 6 typhoon, named “Kanu,” was thoroughly analyzed. The meeting facilitated direct communication with provincial defense offices in Tianjin, Jilin, Heilongjiang, Hebei, and other areas, leading to the arrangement and deployment of flood control and disaster relief efforts in key regions.

During the conference, it was emphasized that we are still in a critical period of flood control, with considerable uncertainty regarding typhoon storms and floods. It is crucial to objectively recognize the severity of the current flood control situation and decisively combat this year’s challenging battle against floods and disasters. Emergency rescue and disaster relief operations must be organized efficiently, prioritizing the rescue of trapped and missing individuals. Immediate restoration of communication networks to disconnected villages, as well as the repair of damaged infrastructure such as roads and electricity, is of utmost importance. Additionally, closely monitoring changes in rainfall and water levels and scientifically managing flood control projects is necessary to effectively respond to the evolving situation.

Presently, the National Defense Headquarters has maintained a second-level emergency response for flood control in Tianjin and Hebei, while a third-level emergency response is in effect for Beijing, Jilin, and Heilongjiang. Ten flood control and disaster relief working groups, dispatched by the National Defense Commission and the National Disaster Reduction Commission, are actively assisting and guiding local efforts in Beijing, Hebei, Tianjin, Jilin, Heilongjiang, and other affected areas.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Emergency Management has deployed national fire rescue teams and national professional rescue teams to the worst-hit regions, providing comprehensive support for local emergency and disaster relief operations. In response to the dire situation in Zhuozhou, Hebei, the Shandong Fire Rescue Corps has been mobilized across regions for reinforcement. As of 16:00 on August 5th, a total of 67 flood fighting and rescue missions have been carried out, resulting in the successful rescue and evacuation of 1,098 individuals in distress. Notably, 317,000 cubic meters of drainage have been discharged to alleviate the floodwaters.

With the joint efforts of the National Defense Office, the Ministry of Emergency Management, and various other government agencies, it is expected that the impact of floods will be minimized, and affected regions will rapidly recover from the disaster.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

