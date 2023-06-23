“The National Development Plan will allow us to title private properties”

Property titling and housing improvements are the banner of housing for this National Government. The head of the portfolio indicated that Huila has a projection in the two programs led by President Gustavo Petro.

Maria Camila Mosquera M.

The Minister of Housing Catalina Velasco Campuzano was at the Editorial House of the Diario del Huila, during her visit to the Department, where she delivered the titles in San Agustín and a park in the municipality of Gigante.

Velasco Campuzano pointed out in an interview that for the National Government the department of Huila has a great projection in matters of housing improvement, as well as land titling.

What did your visit to San Agustín consist of?

This is the third time that I have come to the department of Huila, we were in the municipalities of San Agustín, we were there for two reasons, to see the rainwater sewage works in a neighborhood, which we were able to show that they work very well because it rained on us.

A total of 40 property titles were delivered in San Agustín.

But the main purpose was to give some titles to some families that had been living for 10 to 20 years in homes that did not have titles and that was a total joy because the people who built their ranches, their houses the way they could on some lots, Today they already have a document that certifies their ownership.

In Gigante, the community prepared a cultural event as a welcome, there they also delivered some projects. What were they?

In Gigante we delivered a park, I must say that it has been the most beautiful that we have delivered in this Government, but you will wonder exactly what is beautiful about this park in particular, since it is the meeting of the community. When we arrived to make the delivery we found everything full, with people eating ice cream, enjoying the spaces, young people doing sports and taking advantage of the festivities, the community gave us a cultural show

And I must emphasize that this is the most important instrument of peace at the community level in a public space. We had a wonderful day.

Minister, tell us what is coming in terms of housing for the department of Huila?

Let’s talk about the macro to the municipal level, at the national level the Ministry of Housing has been advancing its ‘Cambia Mi Casa’ program. In Colombia, more than 4 million households live in houses in inadequate housing conditions, that is, their houses have serious deficiencies in floors, ceilings, bathrooms and kitchens, among other infrastructure deficiencies that affect the health and quality of life of households.

In Neiva Velasco Campuzano, together with Mayor Gorky Muñoz, visited the land where a housing solution is planned.

With the Cambia Mi Casa housing improvement program, this Government, the Government of Change, seeks the decentralization of the operation and the forms of financing, with a leading role for social and community organizations; better territorial coverage to develop improvements both at the urban and rural levels, and reach the families that need it most. The Government’s goal for the four-year period is 400,000 home improvements.

How can Opitas access this program?

Huilenses and all Colombians must meet a series of requirements to be able to apply, we also seek to reach the most vulnerable households and for this we will consult the potential beneficiaries in the Sisben database. Through the Sisbén database it is possible to evaluate the socioeconomic conditions of households. The beneficiaries of Cambia Mi Casa must have a Sisbén score equal to or less than C18.

Households may receive a benefit for the improvement of their home of up to 22 minimum wages, depending on whether their location is urban or rural.

Much has been speculated about the intention of the current National Government to end the Mi Casa Ya program, how true is it?

No, on the contrary, this is a program that we like, that we enjoy and that we praise. Mi Casa Ya, is a program of the Government of Change, which aims to provide subsidies to the most vulnerable households to buy new housing.

We have increased the average of 33,000 subsidies per year to guarantee 50,000 per year through the National Development Plan of the government of President Gustavo Petro, an unprecedented annual investment. We have a very important allocation this year, more than 12,000 subsidies have already been delivered.

Catalina Velasco Campuzano, Minister of Housing.

What happens to people who invade land and later seek access to home improvements?

Until before the National Development Plan, the public properties that are owned by the State had titles, at a rate of 80,000 in the past four years, but they are not only public properties, but also private properties that were invaded a long time ago. and that they do not have titles and there was no legal support.

In the Development Plan there is an article that allows us to title these private properties, and our goal is 400,000 titles in this government, which is also accompanied by improvements.

We are talking about the expropriation of private land, for the titling of this Government, how are you going to move forward with this?

We need many years, because the gap is immense, we are talking about 2.3 million properties that need a title and 4.5 that need improvement. We are just starting these programs.

