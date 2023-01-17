The National Ministry of Emergency Management came to inspect and guide the prevention and response of low temperature, rain, snow and freezing disasters

Prepare for the “snow” to ensure a safe and smooth return journey during the Spring Festival

Changsha Evening News, January 16th (all media reporter Zhang Yangzi) On January 16th, Huang Xianlong, deputy director of the Flood Control and Drought Relief Department of the National Emergency Management Department, led a team to inspect and guide the prevention and response of low-temperature rain, snow and freezing disasters.

The working group went to the Traffic Police Command Center of Ningxiang Public Security Bureau, Ningxiang Branch of Xuetian Salt Industry Group Co., Ltd., Ningxiang Emergency Rescue Center, Xiangfu Road Bridge in Tianxin District and other places to conduct on-the-spot inspections, and listened carefully to relevant Response measures taken by those in charge since the snowfall.

At the Ningxiang traffic police command center, Huang Xianlong inquired about the situation of collaborative co-management, joint logistics, emergency duty arrangements, etc., and fully affirmed the dedication of the civilian auxiliary police on duty. Then the working group came to the Ningxiang Emergency Rescue Center to inspect the equipment such as snow removal and salt sprinkler trucks on the spot.

It is reported that the Changsha City Emergency Management Bureau deployed in advance and actively prepared for the battle. It took a multi-pronged approach to prepare for snow removal, anti-skid, and smoothness. It focused on the requirements of “guaranteeing smooth flow, ensuring people’s livelihood, and ensuring safety” to strengthen on-duty duty to ensure timely emergency response work. Efficient; reserve all kinds of life and disaster relief materials in case of emergency and have sufficient materials to ensure that the affected people will survive the winter warmly.

Huang Xianlong said that the rainy, snowy and freezing weather has had a great impact on the travel of the masses during the Spring Festival. Recently, it is the peak return trip during the Spring Festival holiday. Everyone must stick to their posts, perform their duties, and strive to exchange the hard work index for the safety index of the masses, and do their best to ensure the Spring Festival for the masses. Safe and smooth return from vacation.

