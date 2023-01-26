Xinhua News Agency: During the Spring Festival holiday, the national expressway traffic has increased significantly compared with the same period last year. It is expected to usher in the return peak from January 27 (the sixth day of the first month).

CCTV reporter Li Juan: It can be seen from the comprehensive emergency command center of the Ministry of Transport that the national expressway traffic continues to rise, and some scenic spots and key roads in some areas of the country have always been operating at a high level. From the data point of view, the national expressway flow rate exceeded 47 million vehicles yesterday, which is the highest value in recent days and the highest value in the same period during the Spring Festival in recent years. It is expected that the peak return trip for the holidays will come on the sixth day of the first lunar month. In the past two days, the trips around large and medium-sized cities are still mainly short-distance trips and family visits.

CCTV reporter Li Juan: Around Beijing, on the section from Zhaoxindian to Dujiakan on the Beijing-Hong Kong-Macao Expressway, there is continuous traffic on the two-way lanes. During the holidays this year, some people chose to travel around and may return to Beijing early. As the Spring Festival holiday draws to a close, the roads into the city around Beijing will experience peak traffic.

CCTV reporter Li Juan: The Jiangyin Bridge in Jiangsu has been operating at a high level throughout the day today. The lanes are always relatively saturated, and vehicles will slow down for a short time. During the Spring Festival, there are more people who choose to travel by road in Jiangsu.

CCTV reporter Li Juan: In the Yangcheng Lake service area, the parking lot is basically saturated. The current weather conditions are good, generally conducive to travel. In order to ensure travel during the Spring Festival holiday, the service area has specially set up a Spring Festival service desk. The supermarket and square in the main building are open 24 hours, providing convenient conditions for everyone.

CCTV reporter Li Juan: Located on the Shenhai Expressway in Jiangsu, towards the Suzhou direction of the Sutong Bridge, there are many vehicles on the bridge. In the Xinyi direction of Xinyang Expressway, vehicles have been slowing down and short-term congestion has continued for the past few days.

CCTV reporter Li Juan: Generally speaking, the weather during the Spring Festival this year is conducive to travel, but low temperature and snowfall have occurred in some areas. The transportation departments in many places have strengthened their road network travel service measures. Remind everyone to avoid congestion when traveling on roads and take precautions. During the Spring Festival holiday, small passenger cars with seven seats or less enjoy the policy of toll-free high-speed traffic. The free deadline is 24:00 on January 27 (the sixth day of the first month). If you still have travel plans, please arrange them as soon as possible. I wish you all a safe trip and a happy Spring Festival.