In its session today, the Steering Committee of the National Federation of Coffee Growers (FNC) made a detailed and rigorous analysis of the resumes received from applicants for the position of general manager to choose the applications it considered most suitable.

The Steering Committee of the FNC, made up of the 15 union representatives of the respective departmental committees of coffee growers, analyzed the 45 resumes received between February 2 and 23 under the criteria and profile agreed by the National Committee of Coffee Growers. that were made publicly known on February 1, when the call was announced.

“In a democratic environment of coordination, responsibility and given the relevance of the position, the FNC Steering Committee advanced steadily in the process of electing the general manager and selected 7 of the best resumes received from applicants,” said Jorge Alberto Posada Saldarriaga, president of the Steering Committee, who stressed that, in this important process, the interests of the coffee families are above all else.

The Steering Committee thanked those who submitted their resumes for their interest in aspiring to lead the country’s main agricultural union and reaffirmed their willingness to continue the selection process for the new general manager under the democratic principles of union representation, openness, suitability and transparency, which constitute the basis of the Colombian coffee institutionality.

According to the schedule established and approved by the National Committee, between February 24 and March 8, the General Secretariat of the FNC verified the documentation received from the 45 resumes.

Listed below are the names of the applicants selected today by the FNC Steering Committee:

Carlos Felipe Robayo Duque Cesar Augusto Echeverry Castaño German Alberto Bahamon Jaramillo Luis Fernando Mejia Alzate Mauricio Velasquez Garcia Sandra Morelli Rico Santiago Pardo Salguero

César Augusto Echeverry Castaño, is an agronomist and agroecologist with specializations in administration, organizational management and environmental sciences, recognized by the industry as a “Q level 3 expert” processor and “Q grader” taster, and for having represented Risaraldenses coffee growers Before the Steering Committee, the National Committee, and the International Coffee Organization, he put the name of the Santuareño to assume the leadership of the National Federation of Coffee Growers.

The National Committee of Coffee Growers will meet between March 13 and 17 to analyze the selected resumes and approve the names that will make up the shortlist to be presented to the National Congress of Coffee Growers. Similarly, between March 21 and 31, the shortlisted candidates will present their proposals and/or programs to each of the 15 departmental committees, and on April 18, the Extraordinary Coffee Congress will elect and appoint the manager of the FNC based on the shortlist presented by the National Committee.