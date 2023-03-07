The measure was announced by the Minister of Transportation, Guillermo Reyes, and the National Superintendent of Transportation, Ayda Lucy Ospina Arias, who established that under this control the airline will not be able to carry out any financial operation.

Through its Twitter account, #SuperTransporte indicates that it is subjecting the airline VIVA AIR to control, and requests the admission to the business reorganization process from the Superintendence of Companies.

In fact, Supertransporte is advancing in an administrative investigation that began on March 1, after filing charges against the airline Fast Colombia-Viva, for the sudden suspension of its air operations, affecting users who already had issued and confirmed reservations. .

The administrative act was supported by the Superintendence of Transportation in the damage caused to air transport users by not being able to move to their destinations, having already purchased their tickets and confirmed their reservations. with RSF

