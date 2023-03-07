Home News The National Government controls the airline Viva Air
News

The National Government controls the airline Viva Air

by admin
The National Government controls the airline Viva Air

The measure was announced by the Minister of Transportation, Guillermo Reyes, and the National Superintendent of Transportation, Ayda Lucy Ospina Arias, who established that under this control the airline will not be able to carry out any financial operation.

Through its Twitter account, #SuperTransporte indicates that it is subjecting the airline VIVA AIR to control, and requests the admission to the business reorganization process from the Superintendence of Companies.

In fact, Supertransporte is advancing in an administrative investigation that began on March 1, after filing charges against the airline Fast Colombia-Viva, for the sudden suspension of its air operations, affecting users who already had issued and confirmed reservations. .

The administrative act was supported by the Superintendence of Transportation in the damage caused to air transport users by not being able to move to their destinations, having already purchased their tickets and confirmed their reservations. with RSF

See also  Woman injured in collision between a car and a truck

You may also like

Two Sessions | Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank Xie...

IWH: An above-average number of jobs are affected...

‘Dear Mona:’ The Story of a Fat Girl...

Party meeting today: “It’s certainly not about Peter...

Meghan and Prince Harry have received an invitation...

Cambio Radical expelled the former governor in charge...

Deputies to the National People’s Congress of our...

Volunteer fire brigade: Annual service meeting of the...

What matches are there today? – Sport News

Nico Echavarría wins the Puerto Rico Open 2023

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy