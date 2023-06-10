The ‘National Interclub Children’s Finswimming Festival, Popayán 2023’ began – news

Boys and girls from various departments, in addition to competing, will offer a beautiful sporting show in the Pisojé Comfacauca pools.

With the participation of 30 national delegates, the Informative Congress of the ‘National Interclube Children’s Finswimming Festival, Popayán 2023’ was held in the auditorium of the administrative headquarters of Comfacauca, a contest that takes place in different categories, in the Pisojé recreation center, from June 9 to 11.

Said Congress, which began this important children’s contest, was attended by the president of Fedecas, William Orlando Peña; the head of Recreation and Sports of the Fund, Lyda Fernández; the advisor of the Comfacauca Aquatic program, Juan Carlos Toledo and the main judge of the event, Karen Medina.

In this festival, which is organized by the National Federation of Family Compensation Funds (Fedecas), the Ministry of Sports and Comfacauca, 20 sports clubs and more than 140 child athletes participate, who will show their skills and techniques in the water.

The entrance to the recreation center during these three days of healthy competition, will be 100% subsidized for members of Categories A and B.

William Peña, president of the Colombian Federation of Underwater Activities of Fedecas, highlighted the importance of the alliance generated with Comfacauca to provide favorable spaces for athletes in this discipline.

Through this cooperation, this meeting was made possible, in which swimmers, girls and boys participate, of Antioquia, Valle del Cauca, Caldas, Risaralda, San Andrés, Bogotá, Tolima and Cauca, who will continue to grow in sports and represent their regions and the country in different competitions and categories.

www.comfacauca.com