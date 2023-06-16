The National Jujitsu Championship will start from July 13 in Abbottabad

The 14th National Jujitsu Championship will start from July 13 in Abbottabad in which men and women teams from across the country are participating, the championship will continue for three days. Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ju-Jitsu Association, Tahsinullah, while talking to the media, said that the championship will start from July 13 in the city of Abbottabad in Chinnar, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, under the cooperation of Pakistan Ju-Jitsu Federation and the auspices of the provincial association. , Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and departmental teams are participating, all the arrangements for the championship have been completed. The official inauguration will be done by Syed Abid Ali Shah, President of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Jujitsu Association.