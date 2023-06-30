The National Land Agency visited the municipality of Acandí

Within the framework of the Border Dialogues carried out in the municipality of Acandí, the National Land Agency, ANT, Regional Chocó, was present from June 24 to 26 in this municipality, bringing its offer on issues of formalization of rural properties, purchase and adjudication of land, resolution of inter and intra ethnic conflicts, among others.

“Together with the Sociedad de Activos Especiales, SAE, we assumed the commitment, with the community and social organizations that requested land to cultivate, to analyze the feasibility of the requests,” said Darley Cuesta, director of the ANT Chocó Regional.

