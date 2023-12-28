The National Market Supervision Work Conference was held in Beijing – 21 Economic Network

National Market Supervision Work Conference Held in Beijing, Focuses on High-Quality Development

The National Market Supervision Work Conference was held in Beijing from December 27th to 28th, with a focus on implementing the decisions and arrangements of the Party Central Committee and the State Council. The meeting emphasized the need to implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the Second Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China in order to promote high-quality development.

Luo Wen, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Director of the State Administration for Market Regulation, delivered a work report at the conference. In the report, it was noted that the national market supervision system conscientiously implements the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions and instructions. The system also fully implements the decisions and arrangements of the Party Central Committee and the State Council, with a focus on politics, strengthening supervision, promoting development, and ensuring safety.

The meeting highlighted the need to strengthen the construction of a unified national market, promote the implementation of the two outlines of building a quality powerhouse and standardization development, and establish and improve food, pharmaceuticals, industrial products, and special equipment safety responsibility systems. Additionally, the conference emphasized the importance of continuously improving the standardization and digitalization level of market supervision.

To achieve these goals in 2024, market supervision departments were instructed to implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s instructions and focus on the development quality of business entities. This includes promoting fair competition policies, strengthening the construction of quality infrastructure, and adhering to safety standards. The meeting also called for efforts to unify thoughts and actions and demonstrate the role of market supervision in proactively serving the overall situation of high-quality development.

In addition to these directives, the conference emphasized the need to improve the development quality of business entities, correct improper market competition and market interference, create quality benchmarks and advanced standards, and promote the orderly competition and innovative development of the platform economy.

As the New Year’s Day and Spring Festival approaches, market regulatory authorities at all levels were also tasked with strengthening monitoring and early warning systems, improving emergency plans, and ensuring the stability of prices and the quality of important people’s livelihood commodities.

Key government leaders and officials from relevant departments attended the conference, signaling the significance and support for the decisions and arrangements made. With a focus on implementing the spirit of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, the conference aimed to innovate ways to improve efficiency and contribute more market supervision power to promote high-quality development.

(Source: State Administration for Market Regulation)

