Today (9th), the 2023 National Meteorological Work Conference was held in Beijing. The reporter learned from the meeting that in 2022, with weather radar as a breakthrough point, my country will build national weather, climate and climate change, professional meteorology and space weather observations network. The national weather radar puzzle has been unified, and progress has been made in the coordinated observation of weather radars in different bands. The Fengyun-4B and Fengyun-3E satellites were put into operation, and with the support of Fengyun satellites, the global weather monitoring capability was further improved. The strong convection warning time was advanced to 42 minutes, and the accuracy rate of rainstorm warning reached 91%, both hitting record highs.

It is understood that in 2023, my country’s meteorological department will speed up the construction of a precision monitoring system by taking a series of measures such as weather radar and satellite core capability improvement, and promote the development and launch of Fengyun-3 Morning Star and Precipitation Star, and do a good job in satellite application products. Research and development, continuously improve the service efficiency of “Fengyun Earth”, and further enhance the ability of meteorological disaster forecasting and early warning, disaster prevention, mitigation and relief.

The National Meteorological Work Conference was held in Beijing in 2022, and the accuracy rate of my country's rainstorm warning will reach 91%

