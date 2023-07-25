The National Museum celebrates 200 years with a historic night

THE National Museum of Colombia was the first to exist in the country. 200 years later, its existence is celebrated in a cultural event called the National Night of Museums.

The Bicentennial party will take place next Friday, when the National Museum Award is awarded for the first time.

The birth of this large-scale cultural center marked the beginning of a great museum experience for the nation. For this reason, the National Museum of Colombia focuses the celebration of its Bicentennial on the existence of the country’s museums and recognizes their historical work as agents of social and territorial transformation.

It should be remembered that in March 2023, the National Museum, through the National Stimulus Program, proposed to award the National Museum Award as recognition of a person’s contribution to the social construction of peace, through their work in the Colombian museological field.

The prize will be delivered at the Teresa Cuervo Borda Auditorium, at 5:00 pm and is equivalent to a stimulus of $60,000,000.

That same day, from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm, the first National Night of Museums will take place, a call that was part of this year’s National Incentive Program in the National Museum of Colombia-200 years line. The winning museums are located in Marinilla, Agua de Dios, Barranquilla, Bucaramanga, Floridablanca and Pereira.

William López, director of the National Museum, told EL NUEVOS SIGLO that it is a collective celebration that integrates 29 museums in the country.

“The museological experience is also celebrated, since the National Museum was the first to be founded and more museums were created from there. Colombia currently has more than 800 museums and the idea is that together we celebrate this important date,” said López, while mentioning that the delivery of the National Museum Award, for the first time, dignifies and values ​​the work of those who have been at the forefront of this work.

In the same way, there will also be other activities such as workshops, exhibitions, guided tours and conferences on the occasion of the bicentennial celebration.

The Museum of the Christs and the Crosses, the Historical and Archaeological Museum, the Ramón Hoyos Museum and the Francisco Luis Soto González Music House-Museum (Marinilla) will participate in the National Night of Museums; the Luis A. Calvo House Museum, the Luis Variara Museum and the Leprosy Museum (Agua de Dios); Modern Art Museum, Romantic Museum, Carnival Museum, CIMU Interactive Museum (Barranquilla); Museum of Modern Art of Bucaramanga and the Guane de Floridablanca Regional Archaeological Museum; Museum of Art and Museum Lucy Tejada (Pereira).

Additionally, the National Night of Museums will be joined by the museums of the Ministry of Culture, Arts and Knowledge: Rafael Núñez House Museum (Cartagena), the Antonio Nariño House Museum (Villa de Leyva), the Guillermo Valencia National Museum and the Guillermo León Valencia House Museum (Popayán), the Museum of the Great Convention and the Museum of the City of Ocaña Antón García de Bonilla (Ocaña), the Juan del Corral Museum (Santa Fe de Antioquia), the Museo Casa Natal del General Santander (Villa del Rosario), the Alfonso López Pumarejo House Museum (Honda), the Quinta de Bolívar House Museum, the Museum of Independence-Casa del Florero, the Colonial Museum, the Santa Clara Museum and the National Museum of Colombia (Bogotá).

“There are so many memories that the National Museum stores, from its transfer of headquarters in the middle of the Bogotazo, to the great exhibitions we have had, as well as the direct support for new artists on our walls,” said María de los Ángeles Holguín, director of the Association of Friends of the National Museum.

Exhibition

In addition to the delivery of the National Museum Award and joining the National Night of Museums, the public attending the National Museum will be able to tour the permanent exhibition halls and the temporary exhibition El vuelo de El Mochuelo. From Montes de María to Bogotá, an exhibition of the Itinerant Museum of Memory and Identity of Montes de María, which is presented for the first time in the country’s capital. This exhibition is a recognition by the National Museum of the social and cultural leadership of this memory space in the Colombian Caribbean.

Likewise, on July 28 at 10:00 am, the visiting public will be able to participate in the 200-year stamping day, to carry a souvenir of the celebration in tulas, t-shirts or any other garment. In addition, ARTKA, Platform for electronic music and digital creativity, will be presented at 6:00 pm, in the atrium of the National Museum of Colombia.

For the celebration of 200 years, the museum opened its exhibitions with Hip Hop Nation: Colombia to the rhythm of a Culture, which explores the key movements that this musical genre has had in Colombia. In addition, it narrates the chronology from the 80’s to the present, taking into account the most important events and actors of this culture. The show emphasizes social criticism, the power of innovation, transformation, contributions to the arts and international Hip Hop culture; The exhibition began its presentation on December 16, 2022 and ended on April 16, 2023.

