The National On-Site Conference on Optimizing the Business Environment Held in Xiamen

Zhao Chenxin made a speech, Cui Yonghui and Guo Ningning made a speech

Xiamen Daily News (Reporter Cai Zhenjin) Yesterday, the national on-site meeting on optimizing the business environment was held in Xiamen. Zhao Chenxin, member of the party group and deputy director of the National Development and Reform Commission, attended the meeting and delivered a speech. Cui Yonghui, member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, and Guo Ningning, member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Executive Vice Governor, delivered speeches respectively.

Zhao Chenxin pointed out that in the past 10 years in the new era, the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core proceeded from a strategic height and the overall situation, and unswervingly promoted the reform of optimizing the business environment, which “pulls one and mobilizes the whole body”, and established a high-level promotion and coordination. The working mechanism has improved the institutional system with comprehensive coverage and unified connection, and launched a number of reform measures that focus on the key points and objectives, and are pragmatic and effective, forming a vivid situation of mutual learning and mutual promotion, and learning from each other to catch up. The country optimizes the business environment It has made historic achievements and achieved leapfrog development. A batch of innovative measures to optimize the business environment have been pushed forward, which has enhanced the confidence of enterprises in the long-term development and provided a strong boost for my country’s economic strength to achieve a historic leap.

The meeting emphasized that the leading departments in optimizing the business environment in various places must fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, benchmark the new deployment and new requirements of the Party Central Committee and the State Council, and compare the new expectations and needs of the business masses to accelerate the creation of a market-oriented and legalized international Create a first-class business environment. Encourage all localities to strive to be the vanguard and pioneers in optimizing the business environment, and form more single champions and benchmark cities in the business environment. Support all localities to implement measures according to local conditions and cities, fully consider the level of urban development and basic conditions, and actively explore differentiated business environment optimization paths. Continue to do a good job in the establishment, reform and abolition of laws and regulations in the field of business environment, and form a more scientific, standardized, systematic and optimized business environment rule system. Vigorously promote service methods such as “direct access to people’s livelihood” and “one thing at one time” to continuously improve the satisfaction and sense of gain of the corporate public.

On behalf of the Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government, Guo Ningning extended warm congratulations to the opening of the meeting. She pointed out that Fujian has always kept in mind General Secretary Xi Jinping’s entrustment, attaches great importance to it, and consistently promotes the optimization of the business environment, promoting the province’s government services to be more convenient and efficient, approval and supervision more streamlined and effective, online affairs easier and smarter, and helping enterprises and benefiting enterprises more accurate and efficient. , The development environment is more fair and predictable. In the next step, Fujian will take this on-site meeting as an opportunity to earnestly learn from good experiences and good practices from various places, benchmark first-class, strive for first-class, be brave in reform and innovation, further promote the construction of digital Fujian, and continue to improve the digital and intelligent level of the business environment , and strive to create a “convenient Fujian” that can do things, do things well, and do things well.

Cui Yonghui said that following the direction guided by General Secretary Xi Jinping, under the correct leadership of the Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government, Xiamen adheres to the concept of the system as the guide, market experience as the standard, reform and innovation as the driving force, and the construction of the rule of law as the guarantee to promote business development. The business environment has continued to be upgraded and upgraded, and it has been in the forefront of the National Development and Reform Commission’s business environment evaluation for three consecutive years.

In the next step, Xiamen will follow the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, fully implement the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech on Xiamen’s work, implement the spirit of the on-site meeting in accordance with the deployment requirements of the provincial party committee and the provincial government, and accelerate the building of a first-class business In terms of the business environment, continue to explore and experiment, explore the road first, and strive to create more “Xiamen solutions” that can be replicated and promoted for the whole country.

During the meeting, the participating representatives conducted field research on the construction of Xiamen’s business environment.

City leader Li Huiyue attended the on-site meeting.