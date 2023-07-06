THE NATIONAL RAFTING TEAM PARTICIPATES IN THE WORLD RAFTING CHAMPIONSHIPS 2023 WRF IN ITALY

Couple Mohammed Drihem

The Italian town of Sondrio located in Lombardy in northern Italy in the heart of the Valtellina Valley was at the rendezvous with the WORLD RAFTING CHAMPIONSHIPS organized from June 26 to July 1, 2023 with the participation of 28 countries including Morocco.

The Moroccan delegation led by El Mamoun Belabbas President of the Royal Moroccan Rafting Federation (FRMR) and composed of a dozen members including 11 athletes representing the respective clubs of Geopark M’Goun, Beni Mellal, Imsfrane, Khénifra and Shoul Salé took part in these Rafting World Championships

In a Statement to the Journal, the President of the FRMR; El Mamoun Belabbas pointed out that following an invitation from the World Rafting Federation, the FRMR participated in this Rafting World Championship in which three African countries took part, namely Senegal, Uganda and Morocco. For him, this national participation was honorable for our country Morocco which is participating for the first time in this international competition.

According to him, the organization of these world championships was perfect in Valtellina where the national delegation composed of about fifteen members including 11 athletes honored Morocco as well in our mixed teams as our men’s teams and our women’s teams and even at the level of the African team composed of Morocco, Senegal and Uganda the result was satisfactory.

The Royal Moroccan Rafting Federation was created a little over a year ago and just after its creation it took part in the creation of the African Rafting Confederation through a meeting organized online and during which the Morocco in the person of El Mamoun Belabbas was elected president of this new African rafting confederation on February 18, 2023 at the head of a steering committee made up of members representing Morocco, Senegal, Kenya, Ghana, Uganda, Tunisia, Egypt and Rwanda

