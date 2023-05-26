The National Syndicate of Moroccan Press is studying developments and prospects for the sector

Electronic flag – Rabat The Rabat branch of the National Syndicate of the Moroccan Press is organizing a symposium on the topic, “What are the prospects for the journalism profession in light of the developments that the sector knows?”, on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Higher Institute of Information and Communication, in Rabat.

This symposium, which will start at 4:30 p.m., will witness the distinguished participation of specialists and experts, who are Mohamed El Mahdi Bensaïd, Minister of Culture, Youth and Communication, Abdallah El Bakkali, President of the National Union of Moroccan Press, Younes Mujahid, member of the Federal National Council of the Syndicate, and Driss Chahtan, President of the Association. The National for Media and Publishers, and Hamid Belghith, Professor of Constitutional Law at Mohammed V University, Faculty of Law, Souissi.