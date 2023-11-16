The National Technical Table met today at Mimit

Coordination for safe and sustainable supply

The “National Technical Table for critical raw materials”. Today’s meeting, the third since the Roundtable was activated, was chaired by the Minister of Business and Made in Italy, Adolfo Ursusand by the Minister of the Environment and Energy Security, Gilberto Pichetto Fratin: present at the meeting were representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, of the National Research Council (CNR), of the agencies for new technologies, energy and sustainable economic development (ENEA) and Spaziale Italiana (ASI), of the national statistical institutes (ISTAT) and the superior institute for environmental protection and research (ISPRA), as well as the representatives of the research centres, supply chain consortia and trade associations in the supply chain.

The objective of the Roundtable is to strengthen coordination between the various subjects involved and the formulation of useful proposals to ensure a safe and sustainable supply of critical raw materials, in light of the objectives dictated by the dual green and digital transition and the negotiation on the European Regulation on Critical Raw Materials.

Today’s meeting served to draw up the threads of the work carried out so far by Italy with respect to the definition of one national strategy clear, concrete and concerted, aimed at guaranteeing the critical raw material needs of the Italian industry and contributing to the pursuit of the extraction, processing, recycling and diversification objectives being defined at European level.

“Two days ago, during the last trilogue, an agreement was reached on a provisional compromise text relating to the proposed Regulation on critical raw materials, which will now have to be confirmed by the vote of the Council and Parliament to be crystallized – stated Minister Adolfo Urso during his speech at the opening of the meeting – Italy, also thanks to this Roundtable, has contributed effectively to the negotiations, recording positive results, such as the inclusion of aluminum in the list of strategic raw materials or the compromise reached in terms of transformation and recycling benchmarks. Results which are also the result of the new trilateral format of industrial policy between Italy, France and Germany, which we established last June in Berlin precisely on critical raw materials. Our commitment continues on the front of the reforms that will be introduced in the so-called Italian Critical Raw Materials Act, which aims to create a reference regulatory framework for the management of critical raw materials in Italy, reconciling the objective of restarting the mining sector, also through streamlining and reducing times for authorization procedures, with environmental protection”.

“We need to rethink supply chains, right from the design stage, to search for replacement materials, but also for more durable, repairable, net zero and possibly 100% recyclable energy technologies – stated the minister Gilberto Pichetto Fratin – Lhe recycling supply chain represents an opportunity for many critical raw materials, constituting a real “urban mine”. We have the duty, considering European best practices, to develop regulatory and governance proposals that support initiatives and investments for the sustainability and resilience of supplies. In this regard, a proposal that we will make to the Prime Minister also in view of the Italian G7 will be to contribute with our technicians to the implementation of the ‘Five Points Plan’ on critical minerals, underlining the need to promote cooperation actions of the G7 countries with third countries – with particular attention to Africa – to promote sustainable growth also thanks to the role offered by decarbonisation technologies”.

