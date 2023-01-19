During the Spring Festival holiday (New Year’s Eve to the sixth day of the lunar new year), there are no large-scale disasters such as low temperature, rain, snow and freezing in my country; cold air activities are frequent in the central and eastern regions; most of the northern regions are dominated by sunny to cloudy weather, and the average temperature is 1 to 3°C; there was a large-scale light rain process in the southern region, and the average temperature was about 1°C higher than normal in the same period.

The specific forecast is as follows:

Stronger cold air affects the central and eastern parts.In the first and second days of junior high school, due to the influence of strong cold air, the temperature in the central and eastern regions dropped by 4 to 8°C, with northerly winds of magnitude 4 to 6, and sand and dust in parts of the northwest; on the second and third day of junior high school, there were strong winds of magnitude 7 to 9 in the eastern sea area . Around the fifth day of the lunar new year, there will also be weak cold air affecting the central and eastern regions. From New Year’s Eve to the first, fourth and fifth day of the new year, there was light snow in Jilin, northern Liaoning and other places.

There was a large-scale light rain process in the southern region.From New Year’s Eve to the first day of the new year, there were light rains in the east of Southwest China, Jianghan, Jianghuai, Jiangnan, and South China; on the fifth day, there were light rains in western and northern South China, parts of Jiangnan, and Guizhou; Partly sunny to cloudy. In addition, from the third to sixth day of junior high school, there was heavy snowfall in southwest Tibet.

Fog in parts of the south.From New Year’s Eve to the first day of the new year, there is heavy fog in the southern Sichuan Basin, Anhui, southern China and the coast, Beibu Gulf, Taiwan Strait and other places, and local visibility is less than 200 meters; in the morning hours of the fifth and sixth day, southern Guizhou, Guangxi, western Guangdong, etc. There is heavy fog. Most of the country’s atmospheric diffusion conditions are generally good, but on the first and fifth day of the New Year’s Eve, there are light to moderate haze in southern North China, western Huanghuai, Fenwei Plain, Jianghan, and Sichuan Basin.

(Source: Central Meteorological Observatory Editor-in-Chief: Luan Fei)