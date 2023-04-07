Home News The National Youth Award for basic chemistry and plastics is back
The National Youth Award for basic chemistry and plastics is back

Registrations for the National Youth Award for Basic and Plastic Chemistry were closed in recent days, with 51 schools from all Regions joining the plastics section: 15 primary and 36 lower secondary. Now in its twenty-sixth edition, the competition aims to make young people aware of the contribution of basic chemistry and plastics to our well-being, quality of life and a model of sustainable development.

In the coming weeks, the participating classes will prepare didactic papers (artifacts, research, videos, etc.) on chemistry and plastics – emphasizing in particular their relative sustainability in all applications, the technological achievements achieved, the clichés and the fake news that often appear on the media – which will be evaluated by special juries by June 2023.

The competition, in which Amaplast is also participating for the second year, is promoted by Assobase, PlasticsEurope Italia – the Federchimica associations which represent the industrial sector of basic chemicals and plastics – and by the Italian Chemical Society, the scientific association which it aims to promote the study and progress of chemistry and its applications.

