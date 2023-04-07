Registrations for the National Youth Award for Basic and Plastic Chemistry were closed in recent days, with 51 schools from all Regions joining the plastics section: 15 primary and 36 lower secondary. Now in its twenty-sixth edition, the competition aims to make young people aware of the contribution of basic chemistry and plastics to our well-being, quality of life and a model of sustainable development.

In the coming weeks, the participating classes will prepare didactic papers (artifacts, research, videos, etc.) on chemistry and plastics – emphasizing in particular their relative sustainability in all applications, the technological achievements achieved, the clichés and the fake news that often appear on the media – which will be evaluated by special juries by June 2023.

The competition, in which Amaplast is also participating for the second year, is promoted by Assobase, PlasticsEurope Italia – the Federchimica associations which represent the industrial sector of basic chemicals and plastics – and by the Italian Chemical Society, the scientific association which it aims to promote the study and progress of chemistry and its applications.