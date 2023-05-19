The nature of living, in Altamura

Delivery by 30 June 2023

SIL CO of the EDIL CO Group – a company based in Altamura (BA) specializing in the restoration and building construction sector – organized an ideas competition reserved for architects born after January 1, 1983enrolled in the Section A of the professional register e with residence/professional domicile in the city of Altamura for at least six months.

If you participate in a group, only the group leader will have to satisfy all three requirements, for the other members only an age under 40 is required.

The design theme is a multi-family residential building for a volume of about 6000 cubic meters. Designers will have to foresee a series apartments of various sizes (two-, three-, four-room apartments), from 90 to 150 m2 gross of masonry, with the possibility of modifying the size and number of rooms to meet the needs of the new housing standards required by the market.

On the ground floor, an area of ​​approximately 300 m2 will be used for commercial use C1. Proposals that optimize spaces by exploiting the maximum height allowed by the PRG will be positively evaluated. Particular attention will be paid to the design of external spaces pertaining to the accommodation such as balconies, terraces, loggias.

The intervention area, in via Matera 73, is currently occupied, almost for the entire surface, by a building whose total demolition of the existing one will have to be foreseen.

Requested papers

max five tables in A1 format folded in A4

illustrative technical report of up to four A4 folders

material in pdf format on cd-rom or usb support

Evaluation criteria

– architectural features 35

– functional characteristics 30

– contextualization 20

– innovative features 10

– technological features 5

award

The winner will be entrusted with the task of designing and supervising the works of the architectural works.

The figures of 10,000 and 5,000 euros will be paid respectively to the second and third classified.

Announcement and documentation

