Risaralda 2032 – Everyone’s Vision

Last Tuesday, February 28, just on the eve of the commemoration of the 56 years of foundation of the department, the regional competitiveness and innovation plan “Risaralda 2032 Visión de Todos” was delivered.

Oscar Osorio Ospina

More than 600 professionals and experts linked to 72 institutions embarked for several months on a complex task focused on the construction of a tool that would trace the path that Risaralda must follow in terms of competitiveness and innovation in the next ten years.

Under the leadership of Governor Víctor Manuel Tamayo Vargas and with the coordination of the Regional Competitiveness Commission, on February 28 the fruit of this work was delivered, consigned in a document called “Risaralda 2032 – Vision of All. It is worth noting the accompaniment in this process of the Network of Universities, the Risaralda Interunion Committee, the Metropolitan Area, Comfamiliar Risaralda, the Risaralda Governor’s Office, the Mayor’s Offices and the Chambers of Commerce of Pereira and Dosquebradas, the Sena, the Sociedad de Mejoras and the private company. We talked about this valuable planning journey with the coordinator of the Regional Competitiveness Commission, Natalia García Zapata.

What methodology was used in the construction of this document?

The work began to be built in April of last year using the gap-closing methodology of the National Planning Department, which makes it possible to identify what is being done not so well or in an improvement plan, in order to articulately generate actions that allow us to close the gaps.

Why is there talk of Risaralda 2032, that is, a vision of only a decade?

Risaralda had a regional plan from 2008 to 2019, this is the update of that plan, which was built as a mandate of the National Competitiveness System. Why 2032? Because the pandemic made us reflect on visioning ourselves in the very long term, when we began to build the book, many of the people who make up the Executive Committee told us: let’s plan for 2040 or 2050 like the one Antioquia is doing. , but we concluded that what we needed was to leave a roadmap for the next 10 years, a fairly long time for the department to reorganize its competitiveness and productivity.

According to this document, where is the department headed?

Risaralda points to the articulation of the Coffee Region with Antioquia, Valle del Cauca and Tolima, we are similar territories in terms of competitiveness, we are even complementary, for example, in terms of logistics. The vision indicates that we make this integration and add strengths. We also realized in this exercise, in which 72 institutions joined us, that we have been making fragmented efforts that have the same result, that happens through disarticulation, which means that we are not communicating adequately and that the impact that we are achieving in that effort would not have the reach that one would hope for the department.

What priority sectors are defined there?

In 2008 Risaralda had seven prioritized sectors, now there are nine since Health and Creative and Cultural Industries enter this universe. What we are looking for in this update of the Plan is that in some way the actors that work around a sector can be linked to that productive and competitive development, where none is more important than another. Although Risaralda currently ranks fourth in the departmental competitiveness index, that is to say that we are doing very well compared to other departments, we know and recognize that there are some gaps that we have to work on, for example in the environment, health and labor market. Today the department has some gaps in these sectors, so we invite you to look at it in detail, to implement actions that allow us to reduce such gaps.

What were we doing wrong?

The first chapter of the book talks about the background, that is, about that first regional plan of 2008 that Governor Víctor Manuel Tamayo led in his first administration. We found some sectors that were not included, for example health, environmental development, social development, and it is possible that these gaps meant that the department suddenly did not have its eyes on and was very focused in terms of articulation within the sector. In this first chapter, the invitation is to review what Risaralda was not doing in the application of that first Regional Competitiveness Plan

What comes next, what is the next task for the Commission to promote?

It is to continue working in an articulated way in the sectoral tables, we had the participation of 611 professionals in the construction of this book and we hope to have many more professionals in its implementation. Now what follows is to call each one of the sectors and propose with them an action plan for this year that allows us to implement the challenges that were left in the book. The document contains some challenges and some bets for the productive development of the department and these goals will be prioritized around the prioritized and cross-cutting sectors.

How does this 2032 vision fit into the new National Development Plan?

We were fortunate to start generating the actions of the roundtables in April of last year, an exercise that we finished in November, when the new government was starting and what we did was take the main lines of work that it proposed. For example, there is a line of regional convergence, where we also set out our vision as a department, likewise in biodiversity, environmental development, health and well-being. We are articulated with these bets, according to the lines that the national government has today for its development.

BOX

The content

Chapter 1. Competitive analysis of Risaralda. It includes the diagnosis and the macroeconomic indicators of the department.

Chapter 2. Vision 2032. It sets out the vision of Risaralda with a ten-year horizon and carries out an exercise in each municipality where it establishes its productive bets and promising activities.

Chapter 3. Prioritized sectors of Risaralda. Agroindustrial, Bioeconomy and biotechnology, Commerce, Creative and cultural industries, Industries 4.0, Metalworking, Fashion, Tourism and Health.

Chapter 4. Cross sectors. Science, technology and innovation, Environmental development, Social development, Higher education, Internationalization, Infrastructure and Logistics.

Chapter 5. Departmental Competitiveness Agenda. Projects, programs and initiatives of the department in the short, medium and long term. There is a prioritization exercise according to the DNP methodology seeking for Risaralda to be clear about projects to be implemented quickly, that are consistent with the National Development Plan and that help close the gaps. In the National Competitiveness Agenda, Risaralda has 100 projects, of which 24 are prioritized and eight are included in the Multiannual Investment Plan with resources from the national government.

The document can be downloaded on the website www.crcrisaralda.org in the tab: regional plan and printed copies can be consulted in libraries, universities and city halls.