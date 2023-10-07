The Need for Strategic Breaks: Experts Suggest Implementing More Rest Days and Extending the Spring Festival Holiday

Taking breaks requires more strategies and skills! Experts: It is recommended to implement 2.5 days of rest days per week and appropriately extend the Spring Festival holiday

After an 8-day long holiday, I have to go to work on October 7th (Saturday) and October 8th (Sunday), which means that after the holiday, I have to work for 7 consecutive days!

According to news on October 7, in response to the problem of traveling together during holidays, Wang Qi, director of the Leisure Economic Research Center of Renmin University of China, said in an interview that the way to solve the problem of holiday congestion is to move from synchronized vacations to decentralized vacations. First, increase the number of vacation days in a timely manner.

Specifically, to optimize vacation arrangements, we need to allocate large, medium and small vacations. According to the current leave system, leave can be divided into three categories: “large, medium and small” according to the length of time. “Large” refers to paid leave, “intermediate” refers to statutory holidays, and “small” refers to weekly leave.

First, we must implement the big break. “Big breaks” allow workers to freely arrange their vacation time, which helps improve the efficiency of vacation use and realize decentralized vacations. However, the implementation of the paid vacation system is not effective and supervision is difficult. Implementation should be implemented first, and then extension can be discussed.

Second, we must adjust the mid-break. It is recommended that relevant government departments consider extending the Spring Festival holiday and adding a Lantern Festival holiday, which will not only help inherit Chinese traditional culture but also help disperse the concentration of holidays.

Third, we must extend the break. On the basis of implementing the existing weekly and double-break system, we will explore the transition period of 2.5 days of rest days, that is, extending weekday working hours by one hour and giving half a day off on Fridays.

In addition, regarding netizens complaining about the time off, Tan Yaling, an independent economist at the China Foreign Exchange Investment Research Institute, said that the vacation system or the system of short and long vacations, or the system of leisure travel and vacation, may also have a macro-management problem, which is different in each region, each institution, or each unit, and each person. Not all the same. The original intention of adjusting the time off is good, but it requires more strategies and skills.

