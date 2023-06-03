The need of the hour for the PDM government to manage the economy

Economy is a basic and very important component of any state or country and the first priority of the rulers of any country is always to be economically stable because the economic indicators have a direct impact on other administrative and public factors. But it is a pity that whoever came to Pakistan first made decisions for the benefit of himself and his close people, which returned Pakistan as much as possible.

The matter was not only limited to looting, but all of them made the kingdom of Khudadad trapped in such a vortex that now no one can even get it out of here.

The current situation is that it was already difficult for the poor to live in this country, now it has become difficult to live even for the middle class who plays the backbone of any economy. Now the situation has become such that every second person is in the process of leaving Pakistan somehow. Everyone’s wish is to somehow find a way out of here and get the hell out of here immediately.

Those who think so are also right because when you are disappointed from all sides, it becomes difficult for you to stay in that place. For the poor, is it now impossible for the middle class to get two meals a day, if not impossible.

At this time, inflation in the country has reached the highest rate in history. The prices of petroleum products are also becoming beyond the reach of the common man. The price of dollar is increasing day by day. The declining value of the rupee is making the rulers who claim to improve the economy. Domestic exports are negligible. Productivity is decreasing day by day.

Agriculture, which is a very important economic component for a country like Pakistan, is continuously deteriorating. Just consider the mango crop, the mangoes that are the hallmark of Pakistan around the world, have been suffering from a decline in productivity over the last few years due to management incompetence and poor strategy.

In this photo taken on June 5, 2022, a gardener working at a mango orchard inspects and plucks ripe mangoes (AFP) See also Flat tax, cashback and goodbye Irap: here is the new text of the tax delegation

On the current economic situation, if we talk about the PDM coalition government, we will not see any positive situation because this government has been in office for more than a year now, but things are getting worse and worse. .

The state of the economy has gone from bad to worse, but the government, which is busy preparing to present its second budget in a few days, is still trying to get away with blaming the previous government for its failures like the previous government.

It is true that last year when the PML-N coalition government under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif took over the reins of the country, the situation was not good at that time.

Due to the administrative incompetence of Tehreek-e-Insaf and decisions based on political interests, the country’s economy was in a very bad condition. The country was close to bankruptcy and everyone was wondering if Pakistan should default now or then. But the PDM government came on the same promise that we will put the country back on its feet with our experience.

Everyone believed in his promise, even his political opponents were thinking that Shahbaz Sharif and his economic team will somehow get Pakistan out of these problems. It will also restore the IMF program, which was a sight of the political ego of the previous government.

But now more than a year and even after Shahbaz Sharif has changed a finance minister, controlling the situation has pushed the country into a worse situation than before. Currently, the dollar has crossed 3,300 rupees. In spite of the fact that the Finance Minister Ishaq Dar reduced the value of the dollar in the last few days, the dollar has almost disappeared in the country.

In recent months alone, millions of Pakistanis have left the country. The country’s exports, which are already negligible, have also recorded a decrease of fourteen percent. At this time, the interest rate has also reached the highest level in the history of the country, and the business community is also very affected by this situation. Due to closure of LCs, shortage of various essential items has also arisen.

Overall, the situation of the economy in the country is very worrying and there is no positive development in this regard, except for blaming and throwing debris at the previous rulers.

Most economists are of the opinion that in the current situation, if Pakistan wants to avoid default, it must restore the IMF program in any case. Because the current IMF program is due to expire at the end of this month and the possibility is being shown that the government will end the program incompletely.

A laborer works at an iron factory in Lahore on April 30, 2023 (AFP)

As far as the IMF program is concerned, there is no positive progress in this matter. The impasse in the negotiations with the IMF has continued for the past one year.

Despite meeting the IMF’s strict conditions, the government has not been able to revive the plan and recently IMF officials have expressed concern over the ongoing political instability in the country and have also said that Pakistan has to deal with its own internal problems. needs to be resolved democratically. This suggests that the IMF still has no intention of easily restoring the program.

After the discussion on the internal affairs by the IMF, some government circles showed that there is no justification for the IMF to interfere in the internal affairs of the country and there were also reports that after the next budget, the government will use the IMF. is going to be called Khairabad, but is it so easy to get rid of the IMF? Similarly, if you have to bail out of the IMF, what is your backup plan? Because even the friendly countries have not given your support as much as it is required.

See also Guangzhou held a symposium to study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping's important speech at the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Youth League- Guangzhou Municipal People's Government Portal This section contains related reference points (Related Nodes field).

Many things are also uncertain in the upcoming budget, which the government is busy preparing. The biggest question at this time is that how the government will present the budget without the restoration of the IMF program and if they present the budget, how much relief will the people get in it and if there is no relief, how will the current government in the public. will go because the elections are only a few months away.

On the other hand, there is also news that the government intends to present this budget in some way and to give relief to the people as much as possible so that they can go to the next election. Go and go to the polls.

Currently, Pakistan is going through a very unusual situation. Of course, the country is not a victim of default, but if we continue to adopt the same old approach, the day is not far that Sri Lanka-like situations will arise in Pakistan, and God forbid such situations arise.

If, God willing, Pakistan defaults, the situation here will be very different from Sri Lanka and people will not be able to get even one day’s bread.

There is still time, the rulers should put aside their political differences and find a suitable way for the welfare of the country, which will affect the poor section least.