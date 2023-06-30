The negative effects of the high cost of sacrificial animals on the ritual of sacrifice

Mohamed Sharky

It is customary for people to talk about the prices of Eid sacrifices, as the date approaches. And since this year was a year of unprecedented high prices, and everything related to livelihood was affected, the public opinion in our country expected that Eid sacrifices would not be excluded from this high price. Social media has recorded many testimonies of citizens complaining about the high cost of sacrificial animals. Undoubtedly, the drought that our country experienced directly affected this price, because livestock breeders faced great difficulty in providing fodder for them because of its high cost. However, this cannot be an excuse used by those who inflated the prices of sacrifices, especially the so-called. The hangers-on, which are nosy mediators between the livestock breeders, and the “clinic” who buy it in order to perform the ritual of slaughter, out of a desire to obtain its reward from God Almighty. Undoubtedly, the absence of oversight made these “shalaqs” wreak havoc in the livestock markets, and in the various squares and roads in which they were exhibited.

And if the prevailing concern of the majority of people is thinking about the price of the flaming sacrifices as described in this circumstance, then thinking about the effects of their high prices on the ritual of sacrifice is the last thing that comes to their mind, noting that it is the first thing that should occupy the mind, because The most dangerous of these effects is boredom from the ritual of sacrifice, which God Almighty made a feast for us, in order to bring joy to ourselves, because of the great reward and reward it contains. It suffices for people to shift their boredom from the high prices of the sacrificial animals to boredom from a great ritual, which is a manifestation of the correctness and goodness of religiosity, for the latter to turn into delicacy, especially in the circumstance of the growing conspiracy against Islam and against the Islamic identity on the part of the secular current, which mobilized all its mouthpieces and energies against At various levels, to defeat them the cunning and malicious Nile.

Some of these trumpets found in the high cost of sacrifices an excuse, and an opportunity to spread its poison among the simple citizens, to divert them from the ritual of slaughter, which is considered one of the characteristics of the Islamic identity of which our Moroccan nation is very proud.

It is known that some of those who evade this identity, and deny it, and it is what God Almighty praised in His decisive revelation, and through which we have the honor of charity among nations, are arrogant to perform the ritual of sacrifice, and they underestimate it, and mock those who perform it, and they prefer travel, tourism to it, and recreation on the beaches. And in parks when others live in an atmosphere of Eid joy, which God Almighty deprives them of because of their reluctance to be exposed to the whiffs of His mercy and forgiveness, which coincide with the standing of His guests among the pilgrims on Mount Arafat, and in its spaciousness asking for His forgiveness, the Most High, and pleading for their liberation from the Fire. And deprived of the sanctuary reward ritual sacrifice. It is imperative for people to beware of these bad examples, and to avoid imitating them, and considering what they do on the Day of Sacrifice as turning away from a Sunnah enacted for us by the Messenger of God, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, with a revelation from his Lord, may He be glorified in His glory, as correct behavior to be followed, and he despaired of behavior.

It is also necessary for people not to be distracted by the high cost of sacrifices from the purpose of the ritual of sacrifice, which symbolizes giving preference to the love of God Almighty in the hearts over the love of everyone or anything else, and it is a love that is achieved by sacrificing everything that is dear to the soul, as we were taught by God’s friend Abraham, peace be upon him, who crossed About the dominance of the love of God Almighty in his heart over the love of the beloved son, and the honorable Prophet Ismail, peace be upon him. And everyone who finds it difficult to pay the price of his sacrifice due to hardship should seek reward from God Almighty, and not be angry and complain in order to gain the pleasure of his Lord, and express sincerely that the love of Him, may He be glorified and exalted, is above the love of the price of the sacrifice, and above all costs, no matter how expensive, and above all. What is dear to the soul, from what it clings to and adores from the fleeting offer of the world.

And according to everyone who finds hardship and struggle to pay the price of his sacrifice, in this high price situation, according to the glad tidings of the Messenger of God, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, who said: “What a human being did on the Day of Sacrifice is dearer to God than the shedding of blood. It will come on the Day of Resurrection with its horns, hair, and hooves, and that blood falls from God in a place before it falls from the ground, so be kind to one’s soul.” So the good news was blessed, the good news of the Messenger of God, may God bless him and grant him peace. And we hope that the reward of those who struggled with the price of the sacrifice, and hoped for that with God Almighty, would be rewarded according to the hardship they found.

Finally, people must beware of being stingy by giving alms to those in need of these sacrifices under the pretext that they are expensive, because the best of them in the sight of God Almighty is what those deprived people eat from.

And may God accept their asceticism from everyone, and a blessed and happy Eid, may God Almighty bring it back to us every year, and we are in the best condition, and our true religion is apparent over all religion, even if those who plot against it hate the wickedness, and the quest of those is disappointed, and they are the losers who lost themselves, and bore the burdens of those who mislead them. With their burdens, and the misery of the rejected raft.

