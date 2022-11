COLOREDO. An 80-year-old man, shortly after 11 on Friday 4 November, was found lifeless inside his home, in via del Verde, in Mels di Colloredo. The elder lived alone.

It was a neighbor, unable to contact the elderly, to alert the emergency services on the morning of Friday 4 November. The 118 health workers and the carabinieri from the Udine Est station intervened on the spot together with colleagues from Majano.