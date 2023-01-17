As of this Friday, January 20, the Neiva Administration will summon extras to the city council to process a debt of $25,000 million pesos for the completion of unfinished works. In addition, some budget addition projects will be processed. Jaime Ramírez Plazas, Secretary of the Treasury told Diario del Huila about the projects.

In an interview with this publishing house, Jaime Ramírez Plazas told details of the debt project for the completion of unfinished works and the additions that will be processed in the Concejo de Neiva corporation starting next Friday, January 20.

Mr. Secretary, do you insist on the debt project?

Yes, the indebtedness project in the amount of $25,000 million pesos will be presented, destined solely and exclusively for the completion of unfinished works that come from previous administrations, such as the Higher Technician, who is missing $4,500 million pesos, the skating rink that is missing $3,500 million pesos, the volleyball coliseum, the CAIMI, the Rodrigo Lara and the rural aqueducts, among the great works that I remember at this time.

If we don’t do them this year, it means that next year they are going to cost 20% more, that is, $30,000 million, which is why they have to be finished regardless of who the mayor is. This time the quota is exclusively for that and that is why we have the security and confidence that the honorable councilors will give it their go-ahead.

Are the other borrowing attempts and the other amounts left behind?

Our indebtedness quota based on the development plan is $25,000 million pesos, our indebtedness capacity is 75,000. The difference between the quota and the capacity is that since the credit is exclusively for investment, the only projects that can be executed are those that are part of the development plan, and in the development plan they said that the indebtedness would be $25,000 million. pesos. We already spent 60,000 on credit and we have 25,000 left, I repeat, exclusively for unfinished works.

In that I give you a little historical review, the CAIMI, began with Héctor Aníbal, the skating rink began with Pedro, the volleyball coliseum began with Héctor Aníbal and continued with Pedro, the Technician was started by Lara, so what would you say as a citizen that we leave them like this or that we finish them to deliver them to the service of the community?

Is there a good atmosphere on this occasion in the Council or does that kind of scuffle continue?

There has always been political controversy, many current councilors evidently with convenient political behavior, but I return to my theory, there are about four or five gentlemen who aspire to be mayor and if we do not do the works now they will have to finish them in his administration.

Since I know myself, all the aspirants or candidates for mayor include the completion of unfinished works in their government plan. So in the case of those who aspire, what better for him to finish the works and not be creating a new problem at the beginning of his administration.

The call for extras is for how long?

The call for extras is from January 20 to February 15 and in addition to indebtedness there are other issues such as budget additions. We stopped spending $37,000 million on investment projects in December because the money arrived too late from Bogotá. Since these resources are national, they must be included in the budget and we are going to add them.

Another issue is the transfer of ownership of the property in San Luis for the construction of the Police Station, the money is provided by the nation and we place the lot, that will be another project that we have to present in these extras. Obviously the first thing will be the election of the boards of directors of the commissions, but there will be no more than four or five projects that the councilors will have to study in this period of extras.

The amounts of the projects, then, how much would they reach?

As I told you initially, the resources that were not executed from transfers from the nation are for $37,000 million pesos, which go to health and education in general terms, the transfer of the lot in San Luis would remain, which is estimated at about $400 million and there is also the liability of expired terms, that is to say that they are projects that have not been executed for more than two years and that must be reincorporated into the budget that can be worth some $12,000 million pesos.

How is the issue of reorganization of finances going, are people being paid by contract?

I have to say that I am immensely grateful to the Neivans who paid $12 billion more than we had budgeted to collect in taxes. This in property, industry and commerce, on gasoline tax, notices and boards and even fines.

I make a warning, the best good salaries are strata one, two and three, if I invite you to go through the treasury you will see that people from these strata are queuing up to pay their taxes. We have strata four, five and six lining up, but in coercive jurisdiction, because they pay us for good or we seize their assets and accounts.

Today we must be finishing the modernization process that will allow any Neivano from the comfort of their home and through any bank to pay property or industry and commerce taxes.

The latter is already active and in the afternoon the peace and safe issuance is enabled and in two days the property tax will be ready so that all Neivanos can pay from the comfort of their home.

How much had they budgeted to collect last year in taxes?

I had budgeted the sum of $159,000 million to which $7,000 had already been added, that is, they were an initial $152,000, and the people of Neiva paid us $164,000 million pesos, that is, 12,000 more. If you pay it is for something, because you have confidence in the administration, the Neivans responded positively to us.

This year’s goal is $200,000 million pesos in taxes.

Can you say that you are up to date on the issue of payments, in the case of contractors, how are they doing?

That is another issue that he had asked me and I must answer that with the $20,000 million credit we paid the obligations until October 30. Starting today we are going to pay November, which is worth about $2,500 million pesos of contracts and obviously all the accounts that remained in reserve that they were royalties, but that they were submitted late.

We are confident that next week we can say that the accounts payable in the treasury, which total about $14,000 million pesos, will be at zero.

They will be at zero because of those 14,000 only 2,500 are from contracts, about 6,500 correspond to credit that we already have the money from the 60,000 credit and because the accounts were presented late they remained in accounts payable and finally about 4,500 million pesos are from the system shares and the rest are agreement accounts, that is, the money is in the treasury.

My great challenge when I arrived here was to pay close to $54,000 million pesos that were owed to contractors and suppliers and in February, with faith in God, no account that reaches the treasury can take more than five days.

How has the modernization process been and how much did it cost?

The modernization is ready, it is very good and I want to tell you, the modernization process is very good and do you know how much it cost the municipality of Neiva? Zero pesos.

Simply change us a bandit and ugly bad taste, which was that the entities that manage the municipal accounts, gave it advertising in almanacs, pencils, a television for the treasury or the Ministry of Finance, all in exchange for managing some $70,000 million pesos that This is what is normally handled monthly in treasury. I told them we have an obsolete process if you want to have my money, give me the software worth $8,000Million pesos, reciprocity was given and we are finishing the modernization process that is for the service and comfort of Neivanos.

They set up a software that is working in 87 municipalities and the truth is that you can enter and find how to get to each of the taxes that you are going to pay without any inconvenience and from the comfort of your home.

Can you say that with your arrival credibility and confidence in the economy was recovered?

At least I can say that I put in all my training, remember that this is my second time as Neiva’s finance secretary and I was the department’s finance secretary, as a professional farmer my strength is public finance and that is why I finally accepted the call I only asked the mayor for total autonomy for the exercise of my functions, which I have had fully and is what has allowed us to clean up public finances.

The intention is that, by December 31 of this year, the next government that begins receives a refined, clean treasury, with no deficit and with a surplus, and additionally a modern platform for taxpayers to live and pay taxes comfortably. If they paid us with discomfort, for example last year, there was no billing and they paid us $12,000 million pesos more in taxes.

I am a farmer of the theory that you stand in line to collect, but not to pay, so that is why we have to make taxation easy and pleasant.

Finally the priority taxes these days?

Industry and commerce, predial surcharges gasoline, automotive registration that is in coordination with the government and the other that is nothing less than the coercive jurisdiction, which means, carrot; discounts, stick; embargoes. I discount the good taxpayer 12% and the bad taxpayer the embargo and I give him an opportunity for an amnesty until June 30, but in this case of interest.