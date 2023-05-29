Home » The NET congratulates data entry operators, CLC and TFSA members for their remarkable professionalism
The New Togolese Engagement (NET), political party chaired by Gerry TAAMA organized a tour in several prefectures of zone 2 of the electoral census this May 24, 2023 to see the progress of the operations. Following the visit to 55 census and voting centers (CRV) in 9 prefectures, the party released a press release in which it notes that the operations were running smoothly.

According to the NET press release, in all the samples of VRCs visited, census operations are proceeding normally, with the presence of all staff.

“Apart from a few anecdotal shortcomings, all consumables are available in sufficient quantity and supplies are quick,” reads the press release, which continues that “crowds remain high in most cities, and it is common to find CLCs who make more than 150 enrollments a day”.

The party wished to congratulate the data entry operators, the members of the CLCs and the members of the TFSAs who demonstrate remarkable self-sacrifice and professionalism in the field, sometimes in very difficult conditions. “The NET is proud of you and encourages you to continue to display this dedication and patriotism that we have seen on the pitch. The success of this census largely depends on your sense of duty,” the statement said.

In addition, the political organization of Gerry TAAMA recommends “a two-day extension of the census in all of zone 2 to allow CRVs located in urban areas to enumerate the entire population of voting age.

Seyram Kossivi

