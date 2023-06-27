The Neustadtviertel will be greener with 30 trees from autumn

The municipal tree-planting offensive is to be continued in Schillerstrasse, Scharitzerstrasse and Volksgartenstrasse from autumn. 30 new trees are planted there – cost around 600,000 euros. In addition, 32 other tree locations on Lustenauerstrasse, Bürgerstrasse and Blumauerstrasse are being examined.

The space is limited due to the line situation, which is why a special modular system is used in the Neustadtviertel. The width of the available strips is very narrow at around one and a half meters, so that a tree can grow properly there, it needs a certain length, explains Gregor Mader from studio blaugruen. According to the plans, around eleven meters are now planned, and the area should be optimally used with the said modular system. The strip is basically divided into three parts: there is the tree disc where the tree is planted, a deep bed and a paved multifunctional area.

The principle behind it: The rainwater from the road and the sidewalk is fed into the deep bed with an overgrown soil filter and distributed. The water is cleaned by the seepage, which finally reaches the sponge city substrate under the bed, which serves as a root area.

A special modular system is used. Image: Karl Grimm

As the name suggests, the multifunctional areas can be used in different ways, for example to set up bicycle racks or set up seating. They can also be installed in the area of ​​driveways, where the asphalt must then be replaced with paving. “On the one hand, we can offer the trees the root space they need, and on the other hand, we can put the required areas to sensible use,” says Mader, explaining the intention behind the procedure.

The goal of “retrofitting” with trees in densely built-up areas is clear, says Mayor Klaus Luger (SP). The aim is to minimize the stress caused by the heat. Climate councilor Eva Schobesberger (Greens) announced that heat-resistant tree species, so-called trees of the future, are to be planted.

Debate about parking

One to one and a half parking spaces will have to give way for each location. “If we want our city to be liveable in the future, we have to create more greenery. And that won’t work if we don’t put a tree or two where a car is parked now,” Schobesberger and Luger agree.

Traffic officer Deputy Mayor Martin Hajart (VP) welcomes the greening offensive in the Neustadtviertel, but is critical of the said reduction in parking spaces. “A yes to more trees must also mean a yes to more underground parking spaces,” Hajart sees a demand for the planning department under City Councilor Dietmar Prammer (SP) in terms of expansion.

The Liberals are also skeptical about the plans, City Councilor Michael Raml wants downtown residents and business people to be asked whether further parking spaces should be deleted in favor of the tree offensive.

The project will be presented in the foyer of the old town hall from July 3rd to 12th, on Wednesday from 5 p.m. experts will be available to answer questions from residents. The plans go back to the blue green studio, TBV Niedermayr and ZT Karl Grimm landscape architects.

author

Julia Popovsky

Editor of Linzer Nachrichten

Julia Popovsky

