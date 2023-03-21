12
Nevado del Ruiz continues with ash emissions, although it is within normal parameters – El Diario
During this weekend, the Nevado del Ruiz volcano recorded several ash emissions associated with seismic signals related to the movement of fluids inside the volcanic conduits. A phenomenon that has been confirmed thanks to the cameras installed around the volcano.
According to the reports delivered by the National Geological Service, the ash emission recorded yesterday morning, Monday, March 20, has been one of the highest recorded in recent days; since, the dispersion column towards the southwest was 2700 m, which was visualized in several municipalities of Caldas, Tolima and Risaralda, due to atmospheric conditions.
the SGC also noted that “This type of phenomenon is considered within the yellow level of activity that the Nevado del Ruiz Volcano has been in since 2012 and it is not ruled out that the volcano continues emitting gases and ash”.
However, despite the fact that constant activity has been registered, the entity has said that this is within the normal parameters of Nevado del Ruiz, so the SGC remains attentive to the evolution of the volcanic phenomenon and will continue to report in a timely manner the changes that may occur.