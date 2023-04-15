“The Nevado del Ruiz operation is still very unstable”: SGC

According to the Colombian Geological Service, volcanic activity remains at the orange level.

After President Gustavo Petro signed an extension of Decree 2113 to 2022, which declared the Nevado del Ruiz volcano in a state of emergency last November, the Colombian Geological Service (SGC) warned that the volcano’s activity is still unstable. According to the SCG, although the seismicity of the fault can change and change position, the presence of thermal anomalies at the bottom of the crater is greater than in previous months, related to the sometimes continuous release of ash, according to the SCG. The parameters show a higher level of activity this week compared to previous weeks.

The organization says the volcano is still at an “orange level” of activity, suggesting it is likely to erupt more intensely in the coming days or weeks than it has in the last 10 years.

“It takes a fair amount of time for levels to change back to the yellow level, as trends and patterns can be observed to draw conclusions about the possibility of a decline in activity,” the agency said. The Geological Survey explained in a statement published on April 15.

Compared to April 13, the seismic activity related to cracks in the rocks within the volcanic structure has decreased. According to the latest GSC bulletin, the earthquake occurred in the southwest and southeast areas of the volcano and in the Arenas crater at a depth of 1 to 4 km. Likewise, he explained, the maximum magnitude of 0.4, which corresponds to an earthquake at 2:41 p.m., is located 2.1 kilometers southeast of the crater at a depth of 3.3 kilometers.

“There is also seismic activity, which is related to the movement of fluids in volcanic channels, which implies a continuous and rhythmic emission of ash. This activity showed higher energy levels yesterday compared to those registered on April 13. Continuous ash emission is observed from 07:59 to 14:00. and 11:13. and from 15:15 to 00:57. this afternoon, it reached a maximum column height of 1,480 m, measured from the top of the volcano.”

In the municipalities of Murillo and Manizales, patches of volcanic ash have been discovered. The emission of sulfur dioxide into the atmosphere remains at yesterday’s level. According to the SGC, “thermal anomalies persist on the crater floor as observed from satellite platforms.” In cases where accelerated processes indicate an impending or ongoing eruption, the activity level will turn red.