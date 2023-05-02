The new achievement of the Atlético Huila captain

The Colombian soccer player and Atlético Huila captain, Andrés Felipe Hernández, surprised his followers by sharing on his Instagram account the diploma he received for completing his studies in the ‘Master’s Degree in Sports Entity Management MBA’ at the European University of Madrid .

Hernández is a prominent player in Colombian soccer, with a long history. In addition, he has demonstrated his commitment to academics by studying Business Administration and earning his A and B license as a trainer.

In an interview with Diario del Huila, the player expressed his interest in the administrative part of soccer and highlighted the importance of continuing to train and learn in the world of sport.

“Today, I am completely convinced that ALL the tools and training methods that we can take advantage of in life, at some point, will bring us closer to the goal until we achieve it. Every time I reach an achievement, I feel obliged to start another one again, and thus, life is one of goals but also of new beginnings, of setting other goals and dreaming…”, said Hernández.

The footballer thanked the Universidad Europea de Madrid for the opportunity to obtain his MBA Master’s degree in Sports Entity Management and for allowing him to continue training in his career as a business administrator and professional player.

“Not easy, but not impossible either. To continue training and dreaming for a better future for football. Thanks to God and my family, the motivation they give me to continue fighting allows me to follow this path every day,” added Hernández.

With his master’s degree in Sports Entity Management, Hernández shows that it is possible to combine a career as a professional player with academic training and that education is a fundamental tool for growth and development in the world of sports.