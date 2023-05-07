“The new administration has shown reluctance to the transition process” – Crónica

Cléver Jiménez Cabrera, prefect of Zamora Chinchipe.

A week after leaving office, the prefect of Zamora Chinchipe, Cléver Jiménez Cabrera, pointed out that there are complications in the transition process due to the reluctance of the new administration.

Job

The prefect, in an interview with Diario Crónica, reported that he considers he has established a good foundation so that the development of the province does not stop, “we have bought a large amount of machinery, some works have been completed and others are starting,” he mentioned.

He added that the pandemic caused devastating effects at all levels of government -due to budget cuts-, but through self-management they carried out works that the communities, parishes and cantons of the Amazon region had been waiting for decades.

Transition

Regarding the transition process, he affirmed that they have given all the opening to the new administration; however, there is some reluctance from it, but they continue to extend the call to do so until the last day of their term, “because what is important, beyond political quarrels, is to make a correct transition so that the projects that are don’t stop on the way.”

IV Road Axis

The prefect said that in the case of the IV Road Axis, the project is in the hands of the central government, which must deliver the economic resources to the Prefecture and the entity to build this important work for the south of the country.

“It is one of the debts that the State has with the province of Zamora Chinchipe; and although to this day it is not carried out, I hope that with the new administration they will do so, ”he explained.

Policy

In the political sphere, he stated that he will not move away from it, he will continue from any space for the good of the province of Zamora Chinchipe, the south of the country and the Ecuadorian State.

impeachment

According to Cléver Jiménez, the political trial against Guillermo Lasso is nothing more than a show. “I am not from the political party or the political line of the president; however, the duty of a legislator is to tell the truth, and false evidence is issued at trial, based on false documents. The National Assembly made the mistake of not verifying the evidence presented by the accusers, then they present the same evidence to the Constitutional Court, who makes the same mistake and, without reviewing, issues a sentence of impeachment, “he said.

He indicated that the people want the legislators to dedicate themselves to work because there are more serious problems —such as insecurity or lack of work—, and they are not entertained in this matter of impeachment that does not solve anything. (YO)