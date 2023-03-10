From Chile, a new airline will land in our country. Is about JetSmartwhich with its air fleet to cover routes to 27 cities, which was granted by the Civil Aeronauticsseeks to start its offer in Colombia by the end of 2023, which would leave a great advantage for all those who want to travel at a low cost.

through planes Airbus 320 neo, the airline plans to carry out inspections in 11 cities in the country, in order to give flight to its commercial strategy in various Colombian airports. In addition, the exclusive offers leave open a great possibility so that you can travel without a higher cost than the current one.

In this regard, the CEO of the Chilean airline, Stuart Ortiz, He was pleased with the arrival of JetSmart in a great country like Colombia: “The post-pandemic recovery is taking place, it is the country with the greatest recovery in the region and the current context is a great need to have a new airline.”

JetSmart’s promotions from Colombia to Chile



Although you still cannot fly in Colombia through this airline, the Chilean company has great promotions to travel to the southern country, with flights to Antofagasta and Santiago, two of the most popular cities in Chile. With promotions of 40% from April to NovemberColombians can visit the southern cone of the continent.

to travel to Antofagasta from Medellín, you can pay from $585,551 pesos to get to Chile, however, the rates end up being a bit high, since they could be for a value of the order of 486 thousand Colombian pesos. In addition, you can go Cali to Santiago de Chile for a final value of $1,392,580.

In addition, it has a membership club, which allows for a price of $125.000 pesoshave benefits such as savings of $25,000 pesos per section per passenger, if the ticket fare exceeds $90,250, in addition to saving on baggage per trip, with the discounts that apply to the person who has the benefit, together with his companion.