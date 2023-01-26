During the first ordinary meeting of the year and in accordance with the provisions of the Law, the new board of directors of the Chamber of Commerce of Santa Marta for the Magdalena for the period 2023 – 2026which was elected with a total of 523 votes in the 12 positions set up for this day at the Chamber of Commerce headquarters located in Santa Marta, Ciénaga, Fundación, El Banco and Platosix main members with their corresponding alternates were elected.

It may interest you: “Let’s continue with the renewal of the commercial registration”: CamComercio

The members of the new Board of Directors as principals and alternates are: Inmobiliaria Bondue SAS represented by Ligia Solano Conrado and Biocosta Green Energy SAS represented by Jaime Vives Pinedo, Zona Franca Tayrona SAS Free Zone Operator User represented by Julio Mauricio Gonzalez Acosta and Cisne Inmobiliario SAS represented by Felipe Guerrero Zúñiga, Rosa Delia Rueda Caicedo and Terra Dei SAS under the representation of Cristian Rueda Vesga, Sociedad de Inversiones Vives y Cia. SA represented by Juan Ignacio Lives Lacouture and Litoguía SAS represented by Andrés Arroyave Giraldo.

With this election, the regulations established by the Superintendency of Companies are fully complied with.

In addition, Bananaros Unidos de Santa Marta International Trader SAS represented by Juan Pablo Díaz Granados Guida and CI Técnicas Baltime de Colombia SACI represented by Gustavo Manrique Gómez, San Isidro Distributions SAS represented by Óscar Mauricio Gómez and Rubén Sarmiento Serrano as substitute.

In the session, it was chosen the board of directors made up of Juan Ignacio Vives as president, Rosa Delia Rueda Caicedo as first vice-president and Claudia Ritzel Feske occupies the second vice-presidency.

Read more: New Board of Directors and Statutory Auditor of the Chamber of Commerce

During the inauguration, the new representatives of the Junta expressed your commitment to the organization and the interest they have in working from the Chamber of Commerce for the economic and social development of the department of Magdalena, in addition to lead actions that result in the growth of merchantsbusinessmen and the community.