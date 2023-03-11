The new building of the Haapsalu city government has been selected for the architectural competition, the jury will announce the winners on Thursday.

According to Urmas Sukles, mayor of Haapsalu and chairman of the jury, it took nearly 12 hours of work to select the winning work. “There was a serious discussion,” said Sukles.

According to Sukles, the selected winning work will make a good city government building, but he did not agree to say more.

To read the article, order a day ticket, digital package or log in in!