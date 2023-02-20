Home News The new business of Silvestre Dangond and Gilberto Santarosa in Miami
The new business of Silvestre Dangond and Gilberto Santarosa in Miami

Through his Instagram account, Abelardo de la Espriella announced that in association with the singer vallenato Silvestre Dangond and the Puerto Rican Gilberto Santa Rosa will open a new business in Miami, United States.

According to the publication, they will inaugurate a piano bar in the American city, which will be called ‘Mystic’and will be open to the public from the month of March.

It is worth mentioning that Silvestre and De la Espriella have another business together, it is the whisky ‘Defensor’.

Likewise, the urumitero has a dealership in Miami that goes by the name ‘Take the Key’. The business is focused on buying used cars, repairing them and selling them at affordable prices.

The dealership counts cars ranging from 10 thousand and the 100 thousand dollars; In addition, there are models from the year 2017.

