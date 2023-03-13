Home News The new changes announced by Subway in Colombia
The new changes announced by Subway in Colombia

The new changes announced by Subway in Colombia

Subway is one of the most popular multinational companies globally, a position it has achieved with its franchise business model that has allowed the brand to expand and become known in many parts of the world, including Colombia.

The truth is that in recent days the company announced some important changes that they had been studying since mid-2021, after the covid-19 health crisis.

So he mentioned it Alexander Hainautthe new director of the company in Colombia who mentioned that Subway had many challenges ahead to gain more ground in the local market, as well as position its brand to be a solid option for its investors

“All the brands see Colombia as a strategic market with a population willing to accept proposals like Subway’s. It is a business decision, to be able to have an important participation in the fast food business in the country”, Henao explained to Portafolio.

Thus, the company seeks to open new spaces and expand, because although it is a popular and beloved brand among Colombians, it is necessary to improve its profitability, which is why it seeks to find more interested parties in its franchises.

For now, the restaurant chain has more than 226 points in at least 30 cities that belong to about 80 franchisees, branches that employ more than 1,700 people.

How much is a Subway franchise worth in Colombia?

According to a page of this company, the fee is between USD 10,000 and USD 15,000, depending on the country. In Colombia, according to Henao, it is over 430 million pesos

To know the step by step to acquire a Subway franchise from click here

