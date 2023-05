In the tests of the last few weeks, Eric Granado (LCR E-Team) shined. The Brazilian, one of the most experienced in the category, has participated in all editions of the MotoE ™: he is also the rider with the most victories, poles and fastest laps in the race. At the same time engaged in WorldSBK, however, he crashed in the recent round in Catalonia. Hopefully, by the way, there are no physical aftermaths that could affect his performance.