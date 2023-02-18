Fuck Newsthe program directed by its creators the comedians Camilo Pardo and Camilo Sánchzz who were recently participating in the new edition of Survivor: The island of celebrities was once again in the eye of the hurricane.

After days ago the comedians will return with their first program after their competition in the reality of survival of the RCN Channelthe Camilos returned to do their thing and talk in their space about the latest news from the edge of sarcasm.

One of the events they addressed was the case of the DJ murdered by her sentimental partner, Valentina Trespalacios. Moment in which one of them warned that if they talked about it they were going to “close the program”However, the conversation continued with double meaning jokes and bold words, including the following sentence:

“He is absolutely right, let’s not tell this news, let’s keep it in a suitcase, let’s throw that news in the trash”they mentioned arousing all kinds of reactions and comments on networks where many people criticize them for touching on such a delicate and sensitive subject with this type of joke.

The new controversy of Fuck News

The truth is that although a few days had passed and the storm seemed to have subsided, the comedians returned with a new chapter in which they did not mind talking about a new case of femicide again.

This time the creators talked about the case of Luz Paloma Londoño, the woman from the department of Quindío who was attacked by a knife by her sentimental partner while she was sleeping, a case that moved the country and was the topic chosen by the young people.

“This week they talk about our jokes, why do we make jokes about a victim of femicide. About seven newscasts… I want to ask you: do you know who Luz Paloma Londoño is?

While they were talking about our joke, this girl was a victim of femicide. Her boyfriend stabbed her to death (…) A story without jokes, without comedy, without anything and nobody found out about it. Which is very serious. Now we are going to put the jokes so that people find out what happened. Because of her back, and what happened to the man who killed her, she didn’t have suitcases? He didn’t have it because he was Venezuelan ”, was the argument of the comedians who claimed that the only way to talk about what was happening was by adding humor to capture people’s attention.

“And now we are going to make a joke so that people find out,” they mentioned, opening the way to the next joke that again caused controversy.

“And what happened to the man who killed her? Didn’t she have a suitcase? “, To which the other Camilo replied:” she didn’t have a suitcase because he was Venezuelan.

Although the program has found many detractors for its way of doing satire, others consider the work of these two young men very good in comedy.