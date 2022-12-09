News from Zhejiang Online on December 9 (correspondent Zhu Jianghua Wang Ruiyuan and reporter Weng Yujun)At present, vaccinating against the new coronavirus is still the most effective and economical means to prevent severe illness and death after the infection of the new coronavirus, but there are some misunderstandings and concerns about vaccination recently. On the morning of December 9, the Immunization Planning Institute of the Zhejiang Provincial Center for Disease Control and Prevention gave authoritative answers to three claims about the new coronavirus and vaccines in the society, and emphasized the need to rely on science to eliminate misunderstandings and concerns.

Misunderstanding 1: The new crown is like a cold. If you don’t get vaccinated, it’s not serious, and you’ll get better

Indeed, compared with the virus in early 2020, Omicron infection is more asymptomatic and mild. However, for the elderly, especially those who have long-term chronic underlying diseases and have not been vaccinated, infection with Omicron Microtron may also lead to the exacerbation of the underlying diseases that were originally under stable control, and even cause severe illness and death.

According to research, compared with young people, the elderly over 65 years old, the elderly over 75 years old, and the elderly over 85 years old have 5 times, 7 times, and 9 times the risk of severe illness after contracting new coronary pneumonia, and the risk of death They are 90 times, 220 times and 570 times respectively.

Misunderstanding 2: The elderly have a small range of activities and will not get the new crown

This is a very dangerous realization. On the one hand, with the increase of vaccine coverage and virus mutation, there will be more and more asymptomatic infections. If there are asymptomatic infections among family members, whether they live together or visit, they will easily transmit the virus to the family. the elderly;

On the other hand, Omicron is highly contagious, and short-term contact causes the virus to spread from time to time. The elderly are not completely out of society, and they still cannot avoid contact with others in daily life. Once in contact, the virus will spread offers the possibility.

Misunderstanding 3: You will still be infected after being vaccinated, and the vaccine is not effective

This is one-sided and incorrect. In the face of Omicron, our vaccine is still effective. According to research, if the elderly over the age of 80 are not vaccinated with one dose of vaccine, the risk of death is about 14.7%; if they receive one dose of vaccine, the risk of death drops to 7.16%; down to 1.5%. Compared with no vaccination, the risk of death decreased by 9.3 times after receiving 3 doses of vaccine.

The current epidemic data released at home and abroad show that the deaths caused by the new coronavirus infection mainly occur in the elderly who have not been vaccinated. These deaths could have been avoided through vaccination. Timely vaccination of the elderly to acquire resistance is not only an important guarantee for maintaining normal social and economic development, but also the basis and premise for further optimizing domestic epidemic prevention and control strategies.