CCTV News: Starting today (January 8), my country has officially implemented “Class B and B Control” for new coronavirus infections. According to the Law on the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases, isolation measures will no longer be implemented for people infected with the new coronavirus, close contacts will no longer be identified, and high- and low-risk areas will no longer be delineated; people infected with the new coronavirus will be treated in different grades and medical insurance policies will be adjusted in due course; testing strategies will be adjusted It is “willing to do all the inspections”; quarantine and infectious disease management measures will no longer be adopted for entry personnel and goods.

After the implementation of the “Class B and B Control”, my country will accelerate the increase in the coverage of vaccine booster immunization, especially the coverage of the elderly, and give priority to sequential booster immunization, and strive to achieve “everything that should be received”. On the basis of the first dose of booster immunization, promote the second dose of booster immunization among people at high risk of infection, people aged 60 and over, people with serious underlying diseases, and people with low immunity.

The joint prevention and control mechanism of the State Council requires that all localities improve the preparation of drugs and testing reagents related to the treatment of new coronavirus infection. Make preparations for the treatment of new coronavirus infection related traditional Chinese medicine, symptomatic treatment drugs, anti-new coronavirus small molecule drugs, and antigen detection reagents. Medical institutions above the county level dynamically prepare relevant drugs according to the daily usage for three months; grassroots medical and health institutions dynamically prepare relevant drugs and antigen detection reagents according to 15%-20% of the serving population. Increase investment in the construction of medical resources, focus on preparing inpatient beds and intensive care beds, and equip them with high-flow respiratory therapy devices, ECMO and other critical care equipment. All hospitals above the second level have fever clinics, and primary medical and health institutions with conditions have set up fever clinics or consulting rooms. Intensive beds and convertible intensive care beds in designated hospitals account for 20% of the total number of beds.

In order to protect people’s life safety and health to the greatest extent, the State Council’s joint prevention and control mechanism requires that the grass-roots first-diagnosis responsibility system for fever patients be fully implemented, and the health monitoring of special groups such as the elderly be strengthened to ensure timely detection and timely treatment of those at high risk of severe illness. Strengthen the prevention and control of key institutions, and take internal zoning management measures in places where people gather, such as elderly care institutions and social welfare institutions, based on the conditions of the facilities. Strengthen the prevention and control of epidemics in rural areas, give full play to the role of county, township, and village-level medical and health networks, strengthen the allocation of medical resources, provide adequate respiratory disease treatment drugs and oxygen generators and other auxiliary treatment equipment, and establish village, township, and county hospitals for critically ill patients. Provide convenient channels for medical consultation, and provide medical protection for high-risk groups such as the elderly in rural areas and patients with chronic underlying diseases.

Four departments including the Ministry of Civil Affairs, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, the National Health Commission, and the National Bureau of Disease Control and Prevention jointly issued the “Notice on the Prevention and Control of Novel Coronavirus Infection “Class B and B Control” in Urban and Rural Communities”. Specific deployments have been made to effectively and orderly implement the “Class B and B Control” of new coronavirus infection in urban and rural communities.

The “Notice” pointed out that as the epidemic prevention and control enters a new stage, all localities should focus on “protecting health and preventing severe illness” and shift the focus of epidemic prevention and control work in urban and rural communities to give full play to the self-government and service functions of urban and rural communities and effectively implement policies. Propaganda and education work, strengthening the prevention and control of key links according to the unified deployment of the local party committee and government, etc., to protect the life safety and health of the residents to the greatest extent, and minimize the impact of the epidemic on the production and life of the residents.

All localities should accelerate the realization of full coverage of public health committees under village (resident) committees, strengthen cooperation between public health committees and village (community) health service agencies, and coordinate village (resident) resident representatives, village (resident) group leaders, building The head of the gate, property service companies and volunteers, etc., strengthen contact and dynamically grasp the health status of key populations such as the elderly aged 65 and above in the jurisdiction, and provide medicines, antigen tests, and contact superiors around the elderly and other high-risk groups. Hospital work etc.

The “Notice” requires that all localities should improve the mechanism for members of village (neighborhood) committees to contact residents, strengthen care and care for groups such as the “old and the young”, and people with special difficulties and mental disorders, and understand and report to townships (streets) in a timely manner Residents’ urgent, difficult and anxious issues in terms of health services. Organize residents to carry out flexible and diverse discussion and consultation activities around issues such as epidemic prevention and control, and work together to implement various optimization measures for epidemic prevention and control in urban and rural communities.

All localities should adjust and improve the epidemic prevention and control measures in urban and rural communities, strengthen work coordination, further integrate and standardize the work of epidemic prevention and control that needs to be undertaken by urban and rural communities, prevent problems such as ordering multiple doors, repeated information collection and submission, and avoid increasing the number of urban and rural communities. Unreasonable workload.

In order to do a good job in the medical security of the treatment expenses of patients with new coronavirus infection after the implementation of “Class B and B management” for new coronavirus infection, the National Medical Insurance Bureau, the Ministry of Finance, the National Health and Health Commission, and the National Centers for Disease Control and Prevention jointly issued the “About the Implementation of ” “Notice on Optimizing Medical Insurance Related Policies for Treatment Expenses of Patients with Novel Coronavirus Infection” Relevant policies will come into effect on January 8.

In order to ensure that the treatment of patients with new crowns will not be affected by hospitalization expenses, the “Notice” stipulates that the policy of “Class B and A management” shall be continued for hospitalized patients with new crowns, and the hospitalization expenses of patients with new crowns shall be fully guaranteed.

The inpatient medical expenses incurred by COVID-19 patients in all medical institutions that meet the new coronavirus infection diagnosis and treatment plan formulated by the health department will be paid by basic medical insurance, serious illness insurance, medical assistance, etc., and the part of the personal burden will be subsidized by the government. The required funds shall be paid in advance by the local finance, and the central finance shall subsidize 60% of the actual expenses incurred. The policy is calculated based on the patient’s admission time and will be implemented until March 31, 2023.

Today, the “Class B and B Control” policy for new crown virus infection was officially implemented. The reporter learned from the National Immigration Administration that all land ports (channels) across the country will gradually resume passenger customs clearance. Today, eight land border road ports in Manzhouli, Erenhot, Horgos, Ruili, Mohan, Hekou, Suifenhe, and Hunchun have resumed passenger transport functions, and the border inspection fast lanes adjacent to Hong Kong and Macao ports have also resumed in an orderly manner, and the Shenzhen-Hong Kong port has returned to normal in an orderly manner. Passage, the five ports resumed in the first phase were all opened on time this morning.