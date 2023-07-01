Home » The new decree that regulates the functioning of the national list of members of independent assessment bodies is in effect
News

The new decree that regulates the functioning of the national list of members of independent assessment bodies is in effect

by admin
The new decree that regulates the functioning of the national list of members of independent assessment bodies is in effect

MENU

Homepage The MinisterHomepage Minister Staff The new alphabet of Public AdministrationHomepage alphabet PA A – Access B – Good Administration C – Human Capital D – Digitization Department of Public FunctionHomepage Training Department Notification documents Smart working Strike dashboard Opinions and Circulars FOIA Supervision Simplification Public work and organization PA Digitization Performance Administrative capacity International activities Implementation of PNRR measures The Department Offices Instruments and Controls Regulations and Documentation Social innovation Articles and interviews The newsletter Let’s talk

Database of Opinions and Circular Notes
Training Notification documents Smart working Strike dashboard FOIA Patronage Supervision Simplification Public work and PA organization Digitization Performance Social innovation Administrative capacity and structural funds International activities Implementation of PNRR measures The Department Offices Tools and controls Regulations and documentation

See also  TWO DETAINED WITH ALMOST 1 TON OF MARIJUANA IN COLONIA PIKY « Noticias cde

You may also like

‘What are you doing when you play’ Joo...

Bogotá: As of this Saturday, the restriction on...

From the Region 7 million for cultural and...

France stops 1311 people in one night

multidimensional poverty exceeds 30 times that of the...

Morocco ends the group stage with a full...

Supreme Court Boosts Conservatives with Rulings on LGBT...

J Álvarez celebrates 15 years of success

the expression of interest for the management of...

This is how repechages of the Copa Sudamericana...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy