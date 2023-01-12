It is certainly one of the great paradoxes created by the war wanted by Vladimir Putin: the conflict in Ukraine has produced a rapprochement between the European Union and NATO, which is the exact opposite of what the Russian president hoped for and something that France did not wish to Certain.
The leaders of the two organisations, whose headquarters in Brussels are a few kilometers apart but have long kept a distance from each other, met on 10 January. On one side Jens Stoltenberg, secretary general of NATO, on the other Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel, representing the European Union. The three signed a declaration that promises to take cooperation “to the next level”.
It may seem trivial, but there is nothing for granted in this report. For a good part of its existence, the EU remained on the sidelines in all questions concerning defence, also because some of the countries that make it up had chosen a neutral position, while the others acted within NATO. France remained outside NATO’s military structures for a long time, despite being part of the alliance. This complexity made it preferable to exclude defense issues from a Union that already had its problems in achieving economic integration.
An unprecedented gesture
Ukraine hasn’t exactly brought about a revolution. The 27, in fact, had already begun to change orientation before Putin’s war, above all on the initiative of France. In his speech at the Sorbonne in 2017, the year of his election, Emmanuel Macron had called for a European “strategic autonomy”.
It took some time to progress, but already in 2019 Von der Leyen had described the European Commission of which he is president as a “geopolitical” entity. Considering that the definition preceded the war in Ukraine by three years, we can say that Von der Leyen saw far. Since then, the 27 have taken some small steps, such as the creation of a budget line dedicated to common armament programs.
When war broke out, the countries of the Union made the unprecedented gesture of handing over arms to Ukraine. It was a small cultural revolution, although it must be remembered that most of the military aid came on a bilateral basis, with the coordination of NATO and under the aegis of the United States.
What is the current situation of European strategic autonomy? This is the crucial question, because the war in Ukraine and the central role played by the United States have played into NATO’s hands, currently the only reliable proposal on the continent.
The countries of the “Eastern front” such as the Baltic states or Poland, worried by the war waged a few kilometers from their borders by a country they know all too well (Russia), want the protection of NATO and above all of Washington. Two neutral countries, Finland and Sweden, have even decided to join NATO, leaving only four of the 27 states in the Union (Austria, Cyprus, Ireland and Malta) in a neutral position.
France has chosen a realistic attitude by accepting the fact that the brutality of war makes the slogan of autonomy out of place. Paris plays a role in NATO above all with its military presence in Romania and the Baltic states, waiting for better days. European defence, as long as there is a threat at the borders, will be guaranteed by NATO, and to deny it would be to cultivate an illusion. This is the meaning of the text signed on 10 January in Brussels.
