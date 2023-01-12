It is certainly one of the great paradoxes created by the war wanted by Vladimir Putin: the conflict in Ukraine has produced a rapprochement between the European Union and NATO, which is the exact opposite of what the Russian president hoped for and something that France did not wish to Certain.

The leaders of the two organisations, whose headquarters in Brussels are a few kilometers apart but have long kept a distance from each other, met on 10 January. On one side Jens Stoltenberg, secretary general of NATO, on the other Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel, representing the European Union. The three signed a declaration that promises to take cooperation “to the next level”.

It may seem trivial, but there is nothing for granted in this report. For a good part of its existence, the EU remained on the sidelines in all questions concerning defence, also because some of the countries that make it up had chosen a neutral position, while the others acted within NATO. France remained outside NATO’s military structures for a long time, despite being part of the alliance. This complexity made it preferable to exclude defense issues from a Union that already had its problems in achieving economic integration.

An unprecedented gesture

Ukraine hasn’t exactly brought about a revolution. The 27, in fact, had already begun to change orientation before Putin’s war, above all on the initiative of France. In his speech at the Sorbonne in 2017, the year of his election, Emmanuel Macron had called for a European “strategic autonomy”.

It took some time to progress, but already in 2019 Von der Leyen had described the European Commission of which he is president as a “geopolitical” entity. Considering that the definition preceded the war in Ukraine by three years, we can say that Von der Leyen saw far. Since then, the 27 have taken some small steps, such as the creation of a budget line dedicated to common armament programs.