The possession took place in the Bolívar Room of the Catedral Plaza Hotel at 4:00 pm.

The organization Environmental Green Cross appointed the new directors of ‘Gender to Equality, Communities’. Melina Quintero Santos is the new director of the community LGBTI y Elion Ares how new Director of the Social Life Association.

In the act, the signing of various cooperation agreements, national and local organizations was carried out. In which the production of red onion is promoted with the aim of benefiting the peasants of the The Caribbean Region.

Cruz Verde is a non-profit organization, which was born in the Sergio Arboleda University.



Melina Quintero Santos, Director of the LGBTI community

“Here was born a very important alliance for our territory and the ancestral territories of the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, we are going to unite our professionalism and effort around our city and our country,” he said. Gustavo Diazdirector of strategic policy of the organization Cruz Verde Ambiental

next, melina quintero He stated, “us through education with this project so that vulnerable communities can access justice and can find support in us.”

With this, it seeks to continue contributing to the care of the environment and implement projects that generate positive results in the city.

In the same way, they will promote an initiative that contributes to the water shortage in it Districtwhich is a problem that has affected citizens for years.

Finally, the Cruz Verde Organization will promote projects that contribute to the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta.