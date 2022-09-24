Listen to the audio version of the article

The Aid ter decree was published on 23 September in the Official Gazette, which collects the new support tools for businesses and families launched by the Government in order to tackle expensive energy.

Among the most anticipated measures there is undoubtedly the one-off indemnity of 150 euros in favor of workers, pensioners and citizenship income earners, a refreshment that replicates and integrates the similar bonus of the first aid decree (law decree 50/2022 ), which provided an allowance of 200 euros for the same categories.

The maximum required income drops

In this regard, it must first be noted that, compared to the previous bonus, the number of beneficiaries will be reduced: access to the new allowance, in fact, provides for generally more stringent income requirements, differentiated according to the type of recipient. As regards employees, for example, only those who, with reference to the month of November 2022, will accrue a taxable salary not exceeding 1,538 euros will be able to obtain the 150 euros. In hindsight, this is a limit which, calculated per year, does not exceed the sum of € 20,000, against the € 35,000 ceiling set by the first Aid decree as a condition for accessing the previous € 200 bonus.

Employees will receive the new benefit automatically with their November paycheck payment. To this end, they must first issue a declaration to their employer that they are neither pensioners nor recipients of citizenship income. In turn, employers will be able to compensate the compensation paid through the Uniemens complaint.

Retired

The same indemnity is also provided in favor of pension holders, with effect from 1 October 2022: these subjects will be able to benefit from it provided they have achieved, with reference to the year 2021, a taxable income tax not exceeding 20 thousand euros. The rule specifies that, for the purposes of the aforementioned calculation, the income must be assumed net of social security and welfare contributions and with the exclusion of the value deriving from the home, severance pay and arrears subject to separate taxation.