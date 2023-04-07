March 27, 2023 – Frankfurt am Main, Germany
The concert stream will be available until mid-April
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Europe presents a new online concert — “The Redeemer” — celebrating the life and ministry of the Savior Jesus Christ.
The Easter program is titled “The Redeemer” and includes music from the homonymous album by Jenny Oaks Baker. It features well-known Christ-focused artwork by European artists such as Leonardo Da Vinci, Carl Bloch, Angelica Kaufmann, Heinrich Hofmann, Francisco de Zurbarán, Bertel Thorvaldsen, Simon Dewey, and others. The narrator was provided by the Swedish entertainer Louis Herrey, at Frederiksborg Castle in Denmark, where the famous Carl Bloch art gallery is located.
This stream is now available to watch starting March 26, 2023 on the following websites and channels:
Languages
The Easter concert is available worldwide, wherever the internet is available. It will be available in English and 31 other languages.
Style guide:When you write an article about The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, please use the full name when mentioning the name of the Church for the first time. For more information on using the Church’s name, go online to Style manual.
Copied to Clipboard