The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Europe presents a new online concert — “The Redeemer” — celebrating the life and ministry of the Savior Jesus Christ.

The Easter program is titled “The Redeemer” and includes music from the homonymous album by Jenny Oaks Baker. It features well-known Christ-focused artwork by European artists such as Leonardo Da Vinci, Carl Bloch, Angelica Kaufmann, Heinrich Hofmann, Francisco de Zurbarán, Bertel Thorvaldsen, Simon Dewey, and others. The narrator was provided by the Swedish entertainer Louis Herrey, at Frederiksborg Castle in Denmark, where the famous Carl Bloch art gallery is located.

This stream is now available to watch starting March 26, 2023 on the following websites and channels:

The Easter concert is available worldwide, wherever the internet is available. It will be available in English and 31 other languages.