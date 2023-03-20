The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Europe has produced a new Easter concert celebrating the life and ministry of our Savior Jesus Christ; the concert will air on March 26, 2023. The program, entitled “The Redeemer”, will feature music from Jenny Oaks Baker’s album of the same name and was recently filmed with her as well as an orchestra and youth choir in Goshen , Utah. This is the set that hosted the filming of the Bible video series years ago.

Elder Hans T. Boom, Church leader in the Europe Northern Area, said, “This is the first time the Church in Europe has produced a concert specifically for the Easter season. The mix of beautiful music, effective imagery and artwork by world-renowned European painters adds further meaning to this very special period. We hope that members and friends of the Church will feel inspired by watching the concert and will also increase their desire to follow Jesus Christ and be a good influence to the world.”

Before each musical number, a well-known artwork by a European artist centered on Christ will be presented. Masterpieces by Leonardo Da Vinci, Carl Bloch, Angelica Kaufmann, Henrich Hofmann, Francisco de Zurbarán, Bertel Thorvaldsen, Simon Dewey and others will be presented. The narration was provided by Swedish entertainer Louis Herrey from Frederiksborg Castle, Denmark, where the renowned Carl Bloch Art Gallery is located. Together with his brothers, he won the Eurovision Song Contest in 1984.

Reflecting on the concert, Louis Herrey said he believes everything good and virtuous points to Christ. “Sometimes we need reminders. This Easter concert is one of those reminders. I feel truly honored to have been a part of this production, presenting awe-inspiring artworks that remind us of what our Lord and Savior means to us, and help us focus our attention on His healing power,” he concluded.

Jenny Oaks Baker said she too feels incredibly blessed to be a part of this production centered on the Savior Jesus Christ. “I am so grateful to be able to perform this inspired music, composed and arranged by Kurt Bestor, as the soundtrack to scenes depicting the life of the Savior. I hope this production will allow everyone to feel the Spirit and help them draw closer to Jesus Christ.”

Concert format and viewing instructions

The concert is filmed in English and will be presented in 31 languages. It will be available on

from Sunday 26 March 2023 at 18:00 (CET) and will be available until mid-April 2023.