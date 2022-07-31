The “New Era Literature Climbing Plan” of the Chinese Writers Association was launched in Yiyang

Tie Ning delivering a speech hosted by Zhang Hongsen

On the 31st, the launching ceremony of the “New Era Literature Climbing Plan” of the Chinese Writers Association was held in Yiyang City. Tie Ning, Chairman of the China Federation of Literary and Art Circles and Chairman of the Chinese Writers Association, delivered a speech. Zhang Hongsen, Secretary of the Party Group and Vice Chairman of the Chinese Writers Association, presided over the ceremony. Yang Haodong, Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Minister of the Propaganda Department of the Provincial Party Committee, delivered a speech. Vice-Chairmen of the Chinese Writers Association Li Jingze, Wu Yiqin, Chen Yan, and Yan Jingming attended.

Tie Ning pointed out that the “New Era Literature Climbing Plan” is an important exposition of the Chinese Writers Association to thoroughly implement Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics and General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important exposition on literary and artistic work. The spirit of the important speech at the grand opening ceremony will give full play to the enthusiasm and creativity of the majority of writers and literary workers, and promote the high-quality development of literature in the new era. The “New Era Literary Climbing Plan” should be based on the new development stage, innovate the concept of literary development, build a platform extensively, integrate the backbone of all aspects of literary creation, production, dissemination and transformation, relying on national key literary and art publishing houses, key literary journals, etc. Editing and publishing, publicity and promotion and other aspects are coordinated to promote the dissemination and transformation of literary masterpieces and highlight the value of literature in the new era. It is necessary to further concentrate resources, develop ideas, and innovate methods to promote more outstanding works to stand out.

Zhang Hongsen pointed out that the “New Era Literary Climbing Plan” is the Chinese Writers Association’s in-depth study and implementation of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on literary and artistic work, especially the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the opening ceremonies of the 11th National Congress of the Chinese Federation of Literary and Art Circles and the 10th National Congress of the Chinese Writers Association. Gather the strength of the national literary and publishing circles to jointly promote the major literary action of new era literature from the “plateau” to the “peak”. The “New Era Literature Climbing Plan” is an innovative cooperation mechanism, and it is also a work measure that strives for practical results and strives to promote high-quality products. The Chinese Writers Association will unite and lead the vast number of writers and literary workers, firmly grasp the current historical position of the Chinese nation, penetrate the magnificent history and the magnificent era, strive to write the great changes in the mountains and villages in the new era, and create masterpieces that belong to this era.

Yang Haodong pointed out that under the scientific guidance of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on literary and art work, my country’s literary and art undertakings are showing a flourishing and vigorous scene of prosperity. The Chinese Writers Association chose to launch the “New Era Literature Climbing Plan” in Zhou Libo’s hometown of Qingxi Village, Yiyang. The literary relay of time and space will surely open up a new realm of literature and art and create a new situation in literature. I sincerely hope that all writers and friends of the Chinese Writers Association will experience the beauty of Hunan, the changes in Hunan, and the actions of Hunan, touch and reflect the rhythm of the country and the echoes of the people, and compose more masterpieces that record the new era, write the new era, and sing the praises of the new era.

At the event, the Chinese Writers Association and 32 co-sponsors signed the New Era Literature Climbing Program Cooperation Protocol, and issued publication marks for the 19 first batch of supported projects.