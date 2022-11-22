November 22, 2022 4:17 pm

On November 21, the European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson presented a European action plan for the Mediterranean which will be discussed at the European Council of Home Affairs Ministers of the European Union on November 25. Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi reacted enthusiastically to the announcement, saying that the Commission has accepted Rome’s requests on immigration, but in reality the plan does not include any code of conduct for non-governmental organizations carrying out relief efforts in sea, as instead had been requested by Rome in the previous council of ministers. “The text puts some important issues on the management of migratory flows at the center of the discussion and does so in the perspective already advocated by the Italian government”, commented Piantedosi. The Commission’s proposal will make it possible to strengthen agreements with countries of transit and of origin of migrants to stop departures, to finance Frontex (the European agency for external border control) and to try to favor greater coordination between the countries Europeans in sea rescue. The only real novelty is point 17 of the plan in which the Commission undertakes to promote a discussion with the International maritime organization (IMO), the international maritime authority, to modify the rescue guidelines, providing specific ones for ships humanitarian organizations operating in the European context.

What does the plan include?

The document focuses in particular on arrivals along the central Mediterranean route through which 90,000 people arrived in Europe from Libya and Tunisia in 2022, 50 percent more than the previous year. The plan – which is divided into twenty points – provides for the allocation of 580 million euros by 2023 to finance bilateral and international agreements with countries of transit and of origin to stop departures, in particular to finance Libya, Egypt and Tunisia to strengthen border controls, fight human trafficking, consolidate cooperation with Niger always to stop people during their journey, encourage readmission agreements for migrants in non-origin third countries, encourage repatriations. See also Goodbye Oxford and Cambridge, Brexit and Covid halve European students The plan also provides for the relocation of migrants to the various European states to be encouraged, strengthening the so-called voluntary solidarity mechanism launched in June 2022. But the central part of the document is dedicated to sea rescue after the crisis between Rome and Paris on the ship Ocean Viking: greater coordination in sea rescue is promised between the various European countries and it is announced that it intends to put pressure on the IMO to change the rules of rescue, in particular for humanitarian ships. This last point is controversial and has raised questions among jurists who argue that it is not possible to fail in the rescue obligations established by international law, nor to write specific rules valid only for NGO ships.

The Piantedosi theory

On November 16, Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi spoke to the chamber and senate for urgent information on the affair of the NGO ships blocked in the port of Catania after having imposed selective landings on them and illustrated his vision of immigration. Implicitly, Piantedosi admitted that the number of people rescued by NGO ships in 2022 is minimal compared to the total number of people arriving by sea. In fact, out of 90,000 people who arrived by sea in 2022, only 11,000 were rescued by NGO ships, 12 percent of the total. Among other things, acknowledged the minister, in the same period Italy welcomed 172,000 people fleeing Ukraine. Furthermore, Piantedosi denounced a factor that has already been denied by numerous university studies and independent research institutes such as ISPI: the principle of pull factor. “The presence of NGO ships in the Mediterranean, near the Libyan coast, continues to represent a factor of attraction for both migrants and human traffickers,” Piantedosi said. Researcher Matteo Villa from ISPI has collected data on departures from Libya since 2014 and put them in relation to data on the presence of NGO ships. In particular from 1 January to 28 May 2021“when the ships were not there, on average more migrants left (135 per day) than when the ships were present in that stretch of sea (125 per day)”, says Villa. See also On December 3, the entire China-Laos Railway was put into operation-connecting the mountains and rivers of China and Laos all the way to a smooth route Humanitarian ships have never been shown to be a pull factor for those who want to leave. Furthermore, Piantedosi said that the vessels did not coordinate with the Italian authorities during the rescue and that they only informed them once the rescue had taken place. Furthermore, according to the minister, the flag states of the ships must request the port of unloading and not the ship’s masters. To respond to Piantedosi, in the following days, the NGO Doctors Without Borders (MSF) published all the communications forwarded by the captain of the Geo Barents to the maritime authorities of Libya, Malta, Italy and Norway (flag state of the ship) before, during and after the rescue. “Since we went to sea in 2015, to fill the search and rescue gap, we have been operating in full transparency and in compliance with the rules with the sole aim of saving lives,” MSF wrote in a statement. appealed to the Administrative Court of Lazio (TAR) against the decision to impose a selective disembarkation of migrants based on the Piantedosi decree on 5 November. “The decree made an illegitimate and discriminatory selection among the survivors, authorizing only the ‘vulnerable’ ones to disembark in violation of international law”, concludes the statement.

advertising