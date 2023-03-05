Home News The new headquarters of the District University has already been vandalized
The new headquarters of the District University has already been vandalized

On March 1, the new headquarters of the Francisco José de Caldas District University was inaugurated, but just minutes after the act, the building was vandalized, among the reported damages are scratched walls and broken pipes.
File photo. Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro speaks in an interview with Reuters during his election campaign in Bogota, Colombia June 10, 2022. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
The authorities of the institution would have explained that minutes after the president and the mayoress of Bogotá handed over the buildings, a group of young people entered the Techné building.

“A crowd of people, some students, went up to the terrace of the Techné building and caused some damage. With the help of the security personnel, we gradually lowered them, but without colliding with them. We are going to analyze what measures we can take to carry out the corresponding disciplinary processes,” Javier Parra, dean of the Technological Faculty of that institution, told El Espectador.

In his statement before the media, cited above, the dean also stated that during the ceremony comments were heard against the Public Force, which was present at the university because they were part of the president’s security scheme.

The annoyance would have been reflected in the graffiti made in the new building, among which you can read: “Think and fight”, “They will never be able to repress thought and words” or the acronym ACAB, (All police officers are bastards). in English, as well as some tags and “rayones”.

The new headquarters, located in the town of Ciudad Bolívar, has two buildings, the first, the Lectus building, with three levels, for administrative work and the library; the second, which was vandalized, is the Techné building that houses the classrooms and 58 laboratories.

During the inauguration, Dean Parra assured that “We must start from a fundamental premise, universities are territories of peace, scenarios of equity, spaces of opportunity. The President’s commitment to expanding coverage goes through infrastructure, it is very important because it is a deliverable”, in statements for the media system of the District University.

For the construction of the headquarters, called the Dream, the sum of 67,800 million was invested, and the work expects to benefit about 6,647 undergraduate students and 184 postgraduates, linked to the institution.

During the inauguration, President Gustavo Petro Urrego assured: “Before, the privatization of education was proposed, and this city said no. That is why we decided to expand it in terms of coverage and quality. Here it was not believed that the university had to be with the poor, but with the elite”.

He recognized before the attendees the social progress that the capital has experienced, due to the social consensus achieved around the elimination of social segregation in the city, despite the different mayors who have governed the city.

For this reason, the mayoress of the town, Tatiana Piñeros, assured: “We invite the student community to help us take care of the spaces, because they were fought for, designed and built, thinking about the well-being and quality of education”, in statements given to the Spectator.

While the rector of that institution said, to that medium, that he did not believe that they were students and Dean Parra asked that: “material goods be respected. We know that this is a public university and resources are sometimes scarce, let’s take care of what we have and take advantage of our facilities”.

The project, which they hope will house more than 11,000 students, seeks to contribute to the expansion of the public university of Bogotá, increasing its capacity by 3,000, benefiting citizens of Usme, Bosa, Ciudad Bolívar and Tunjuelito. with Infobae

