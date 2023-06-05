The new hit to the pocket

Every month, Colombians and people from Huila must “tighten their belts” when it comes to spending to be able to face the increase in the price of fuel, which has a direct impact on transportation, food, tourism, and other economic sectors. During the course of 2023, gasoline has had an average rise of 2,250 pesos between January […]

